CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Final

The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CSK vs GT Dream11 prediction.

After nearly two months of intense action, it comes down to Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans as they battle it out for the IPL trophy. The Super Kings, despite starting slow, have been brilliant this season, with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Matheesha Pathirana standing out for them.

On the other hand, defending champions Gujarat Titans haven't missed a beat all season, losing only five out of their 16 matches so far. While Shubman Gill has been firing on all cylinders, Gujarat will bank on their bowling attack to come up trumps.

With both teams in fine form and embracing the opportunity of being crowned champions, a mouthwatering clash beckons in Ahmedabad.

CSK vs GT Match Details, IPL 2023, Final

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the final of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023, Final

Date and Time: May 28th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IPL 2022: 3 players who have hit 3 centuries in a single IPL season

CSK vs GT pitch report for IPL 2023, Final

The average first-innings score reads 193 this season in Ahmedabad, indicating an excellent batting track ahead of the final. There has been decent help on offer for the pacers, who have accounted for nine out of 12 wickets in the previous game. Five out of eight matches this season have been won by the side batting first. With dew likely to play a part, both teams will likely to choose to bowl first upon winning the toss.

in IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

1st-innings score: 193

2nd-innings score: 150

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 5

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 3

CSK vs GT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gujarat Titans injury/team news

No injury concerns for Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans probable playing 11

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

Chennai Super Kings injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings probable playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana.

CSK vs GT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (15 matches, 625 runs, Average: 52.08)

Devon Conway has been in brilliant form this season, scoring 625 runs in 15 matches. He is averaging 52.08 and has six fifties to his name as well.

Although Conway couldn't score many runs in his last outing in Ahmedabad, he has a good record against both pace and spin, making him a decent pick for your CSK vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shubman Gill (16 matches, 851 runs, Average: 60.79)

Shubman Gill is the talk of the town at the moment and for good reason. He has 851 runs in 16 matches with an average of 60.79. He has three hundreds in his last four matches, holding him in good stead.

With Gill in sublime form coming into the game, he is a must-have in your CSK vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ravindra Jadeja (15 matches, 19 wickets, Average: 20.68)

Ravindra Jadeja has had a terrific season with the ball, picking up 19 wickets in 15 matches. Apart from a bowling average of 20.68, Jadeja has also scored valuable runs in the lower middle order.

Given his all-round skill set and his form, Jadeja is another must-have in your CSK vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (16 matches, 27 wickets, Average: 18.81)

Rashid Khan has been sensational with the ball, picking up 27 wickets in 16 matches. He is averaging 18.81 and has often taken key wickets in the middle overs. Rashid has also scored 130 runs in eight innings with a tournament-high strike rate of 224.14.

Given his form and ability, Rashid is a fine pick for your CSK vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

CSK vs GT match captain and vice-captain choices

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been brilliant for the Chennai Super Kings this season. He has 564 runs in 15 matches at an average of 43.38. He has a terrific record against the Gujarat Titans as well, amassing 278 runs in four matches, scoring a fifty in each of his outings.

With Gaikwad being a terrific player of both pace and spin, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your CSK vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has shown glimpses of his ability this season. Although he has not bowled as often, Hardik has 300 runs this season with a couple of impactful knocks to his name as well.

With Hardik due for a big score and being one for big occasions, he is a viable captaincy pick for your CSK vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shubman Gill 851 runs in 16 matches Mohammed Shami 28 wickets in 16 matches Ruturaj Gaikwad 564 runs in 14 matches Rashid Khan 27 wickets in 16 matches Ravindra Jadeja 19 wickets in 15 matches

CSK vs GT match expert tips for IPL 2023, Final

Mohammed Shami is the leading wicket-taker this season with 28 wickets in 16 matches. Shami has been brilliant in home conditions this season, accounting for 17 wickets in 11 matches at a strike rate of 10.90.

With Shami capable of holding his own in the powerplay and in the death overs, he is a good pick for your CSK vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction, click here!

CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: David Miller, Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya (c)

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: David Miller, Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Maheesh Theekshana

Poll : 0 votes