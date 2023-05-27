3 players who have hit 3 centuries in a single IPL season

Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed several spectacular displays by a number of world-class players. To date, a century has been scored on 86 occasions in the toughest franchise T20 competition in the world.

Amongst others, top-quality batters such as Michael Hussey, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, David Warner, Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers, Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav, etc. have achieved this feat.

During the recently concluded Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, the in-form Shubman Gill struck a marvelous ton, wrestling the Orange Cap off RCB captain Faf Du Plessis, in the process.

Gill (129 runs off 60 balls) struck 7 fours and 10 maximums in a swashbuckling innings that came at a strike-rate of 215. His efforts propelled GT to a mammoth total of 233/3 at the end of their 20 overs. On most days, the total would be enough for the strong GT bowling line-up and so was the case as MI were bundled out for 171, handing MI a 62-run win.

This was Gill's third IPL ton this season. On that note, let us take a look at three players who achieved this feat in a single IPL season.

#1 Virat Kohli (IPL 2016)

Virat Kohli's legendary 2016 season saw RCB reach their 3rd final, which they lost narrowly to SRH. Up until this season, the Indian maestro had not struck a single IPL century. However, in 2016, the former RCB captain cracked four stunning centuries. Two of his centuries came against Gujarat Lions, one against Rising Pune Supergiants and one against Kings XI Punjab (as they were known back then). His scores included 100* runs off 63 balls, 108* runs off 58 balls, 109 runs off 55 balls and 113 runs off 50 balls.

In 16 matches that season, Kohli scored 973 runs at an average of 81.08 and a strike-rate of 152.03. In addition to his four centuries, 'King Kohli' made 7 half-centuries. As of now, Virat Kohli has scored seven IPL hundreds and is the highest century-maker in the history of the competition.

#2 Jos Buttler (IPL 2022)

Jos Buttler posed a serious threat to Virat Kohli's 973-run record in 2022 as he reeled off four IPL hundreds in the season. Buttler has been one of the most prolific batters for the Royals over the years and has etched his name in the IPL record books. The Englishman scored a century each against MI, KKR, RCB and DC. His four triple digit scores in 2022 read as follows: 100 runs off 68 balls, 103 runs off 61 balls, 116 runs off 65 balls and 106* runs off 60 balls.

In 17 matches last year, he scored 863 runs at an average of 57.53 and a strike-rate of 149.05. His efforts helped his side reach the IPL final which they eventually lost against the Titans. In his overall IPL career, Buttler has struck five centuries and is the third-highest in the list behind Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle.

#3 Shubman Gill (IPL 2023)

Shubman Gill is currently in the form of his life. The Indian youngster is scoring runs for fun and is being seen as the ideal successor to Virat Kohli. Having scored his first T20 century in 2023, Gill has carried his fine form into the IPL. He has scored three tons this season, one each against SRH, RCB and MI. His 100-plus scores include 101 runs off 58 balls, 104* runs off 52 balls and 129 runs off 60 balls. Mind you, he made 94 not out off 51 balls against Lucknow this season as well.

With the Orange Cap in his grasp, Gill has scored 851 runs at an average of 60.79 and a strike-rate of 156.43. His heroics against Mumbai guided his side to the final, setting up a title match against MS Dhoni-led CSK. Gill is taking rapid strides and is easily one of the biggest young names in world cricket at the moment.

What are your thoughts on Shubman Gill's fabulous innings? Let us know in the comments section below

