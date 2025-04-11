CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 11, 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to battle it out in the 25th match of IPL 2025 on Friday, April 11, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's elbow injury has ruled him out of the season, with MS Dhoni taking over the reins of the side. CSK will hope that the return of Captain Cool brings about a turnaround of fortunes, with the team languishing ninth on the points table after suffering four successive defeats.

KKR have won two out of five matches, although they'll be ruing their batting collapse that led to their most recent four-run defeat against LSG. They won't mind the spin-friendly conditions expected at Chennai and will look to make the most of the hosts' poor form.

In front of a packed Chepauk crowd, this clash between two of the best teams in IPL history is set to be an intense one. Let's look at three players who could create a major difference in this match and also for their Dream11 backers.

Can Ravichandran Ashwin regain his bowling rhythm in this match?

A player who has come under plenty of fire from critics and even some of his fans is CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin. The experienced Indian bowling all-rounder re-joined his former side after being bought for a whopping ₹9.75 crores at the IPL 2025 auction, but has struggled at the start of the season.

Ashwin has had to bowl in the powerplay to compensate for CSK's lack of quality new-ball seam bowling options and has been taken for runs by almost all opponents except MI. However, he has done better than some of his counterparts and has picked up five wickets in as many matches.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium is a ground he knows inside out, and he will back himself to make a strong comeback in this match. With his batting abilities also likely to come to the fore in Ruturaj's absence, Ashwin could be a handy Dream11 differential for this fixture.

Barring one tremendous half-century against RR, it has been a disappointing IPL 2025 so far for Quinton de Kock. Reports suggest that Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who seems much more suited to these conditions, could take the Proteas keeper's place in the KKR playing XI.

The 23-year-old keeper is an attacking batter with all the shots against both spin and pace, and he's someone who could take a toll on CSK's poor powerplay bowling. A bona fide boundary-hitter who won't shy away from playing his shots, Gurbaz is someone you can confidently back to register a Dream11 haul even if he faces less than 20 deliveries.

If he does make it into the KKR XI, he's a Dream11 must-have.

#1 Shivam Dube (BAT) (CSK)

Shivam Dube's usage by CSK this season has been peculiar, to say the least. The most devastating batter on the team and arguably the most powerful has been kept from his preferred No.4 position for most of the games, with Dube's runs drying up as a result.

He came in to bat at No.4 in their last match against PBKS and played a solid 27-ball 42, and more importantly, he kept Yuzvendra Chahal out of the attack. Given that KKR will likely attack CSK with spin, Dube is likely to bat at No.4.

He's one of the best six-hitters in the league and is one of the rare batters to enjoy a positive record against Varun Chakravarthy. If he gets going, Dube could make a powerful Dream11 differential.

