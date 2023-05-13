CSK vs KKR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 14, 2023  

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to lock horns in Match No.61 of the Indian Premier League (IP) 2023 on Sunday, May 14. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the contest.

The Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, are placed in the top two of the table and need only one win to almost cement their spot in the playoffs. The Knights, on the other hand, need to win to have any chance of advancing to the next round.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CSK vs KKR game:

#3 Devon Conway (CSK) – 9 credits

Devon Conway of CSK. Courtesy: IPL

Devon Conway has been the standout batter for the Super Kings without a shred of a doubt. Hence, he is a must-pick in your fantasy teams for the CSK vs KKR match.

The left-handed batter has racked up 468 runs from 11 innings at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 136.84 with five centuries to his name. Although he failed in the previous game, Conway is good enough to make a comeback.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) – 9 credits

Ravindra Jadeja of CSK. Courtesy: IPL

Ravindra Jadeja has been exceptional for the Super Kings, especially with the ball in hand. He has picked up 16 wickets from 12 matches at an economy rate of 7.13 and is one of the major reasons why CSK are in a comfortable position.

Jadeja has also scored 113 runs at an average of 18.83 and a strike rate of 141.25. Hence, fantasy users shouldn’t leave him out of their teams for the CSK vs KKR match.

#1 Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) – 8.5 credits

Varun Chakravarthy. Courtesy: IPL

The pitch in Chennai is expected to assist spinners and hence picking Varun Chakravarthy as your captain or vice-captain for the CSK vs KKR match won’t be a bad option.

The KKR spinner has picked up 17 wickets from 12 matches at an economy rate of 7.94. If KKR are to win their next game, Chakravarthy has to play a major part.

