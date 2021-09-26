CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 38

Match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been on fire in the UAE leg with thumping wins over the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). KKR will be keen to continue their winning momentum in the IPL, but they face a strong Chennai Super Kings team, who themselves will be eyeing a top-two finish in the IPL points table. With two valuable points up for grabs, another mouthwatering clash beckons in Abu Dhabi.

CSK vs KKR Probable Playing 11 Today

CSK XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood

KKR XI

Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakravarthy

Match Details

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021, Match 38

Date and Time: 26th September 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A good contest between the bat and ball is expected with the pacers expected to get extra bounce and swing early on. The batters will need to be wary of bowling-friendly conditions and get their eye in before shifting gears. The spinners will also come into play in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and avoid the hot and humid conditions early on, with 150-160 being a good total at the venue.

Today's CSK vs KKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni hasn't been in the best of form over the last year or so with the bat in hand. However, he showed glimpses of his calmness and composure in CSK's previous game, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this encounter.

Batsman

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill has blown hot and cold in IPL 2021, but he is one of the more technically sound players on the Indian circuit. He has a decent record against Chennai, making him a good asset to have in your CSK vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is Kolkata Knight Riders' go-to player in the crunch moments. While his bowling prowess has served him well, Russell is due for a big knock with the bat, making him a must-have in your CSK vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur has been impressive with the ball for CSK since the IPL resumed. With his death-bowling skills coming to CSK's rescue on a couple of occasions already, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in CSK vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Andre Russell (KKR) - 545 points

Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 554 points

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 555 points

Important Stats for CSK vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Deepak Chahar: 11 wickets in 9 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 22.45

Varun Chakravarthy: 10 wickets in 9 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 25.40

Faf du Plessis: 351 runs in 9 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 50.14

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Eoin Morgan, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Andre Russell

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Eoin Morgan, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Shubman Gill

