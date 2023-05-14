CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 61

The 61st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CSK vs KKR Dream11 prediction.

Chennai Super Kings are within touching distance of sealing a top-four finish in the IPL. They have seven wins in 11 matches this season with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Matheesha Pathirana impressing for them.

They are up against a Kolkata Knight Riders side who are all but out of the running for a top-four spot. However, they have a potent spin attack, with Varun Chakravarthy leading the way. Although they will start as underdogs, Kolkata Knight Riders have a decent roster capable of taking the attack to the more-fancied Chennai Super Kings.

With both teams eyeing a big win, a cracker of a contest beckons in Chennai.

CSK vs KKR Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 61

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the 61st match of IPL 2023 in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023, Match 61

Date and Time: May 14th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IPL 2023: 3 reasons why yearly contracts between players and franchises is the way forward in cricket

CSK vs KKR pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 61

Although the pitch in Chennai has been on the slower side, the average first-innings score reads 171 this season. The previous game saw Chennai Super Kings defend 167 with conviction with spinners accounting for five out of 16 wickets. The powerplay phase yielded four wickets across both innings in the previous game, indicating some help for the pacers. With the pitch likely to slow down a touch, batting first would be the preferred option.

Record in IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

1st-innings score: 171

2nd-innings score: 163

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 3

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 3

CSK vs KKR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Kolkata Knight Riders injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venky Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy and Varun Chakravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings probable playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande.

CSK vs KKR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (12 matches, 468 runs, Average: 52.00)

Devon Conway is Chennai Super Kings' top run-scorer this season with 468 runs in 12 matches. He is averaging 52 with five fifties to his name.

With Conway showing promise against both pace and spin, he is a top pick for your CSK vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Ajinkya Rahane (10 matches, 266 runs, SR: 171.61)

Ajinkya Rahane has been impressive for the Super Kings this season. He has 266 runs in 10 matches, but it is his strike rate of 171.61 that truly stands out.

Given his ability against spin and recent form, Rahane is a fine pick for your CSK vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ravindra Jadeja (12 matches, 16 wickets, Average: 19.19)

Ravindra Jadeja has been Chennai's best player this season, impressing with both the bat and ball. While he has scored 103 runs, he has 16 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 19.19.

Given the conditions on offer, Jadeja is a must-have in your CSK vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Varun Chakravarthy (12 matches, 17 wickets, Average: 20.88)

Varun Chakravarthy is in fine form coming into the game, impressing in his last few matches for the Knight Riders. He has 17 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 20.88.

Given his experience of playing in Chennai and his form, Varun is another top pick for your CSK vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

CSK vs KKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has not missed a beat in the IPL this season, scoring 408 runs in 12 matches. He is averaging 40.80 and has come up with fine knocks at the top of the order at Chepauk.

Given his ability against both pace and spin, Gaikwad is a brilliant pick as captain or vice-captain for your CSK vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell has shown glimpses of form over the last few matches for the Knight Riders. Russell has 216 runs and seven wickets in 12 matches, holding him in good stead.

With Russell likely to play a big role with both the bat and ball, he is a viable captaincy pick for your CSK vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Varun Chakravarthy 17 wickets in 12 matches Rinku Singh 353 runs in 12 matches Ruturaj Gaikwad 408 runs in 11 matches Tushar Deshpande 19 wickets in 12 matches Ravindra Jadeja 16 wickets in 12 matches

CSK vs KKR match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 61

Rinku Singh has been Kolkata Knight Riders' top run-scorer this season with 353 runs in 12 matches. Rinku is striking in excess of 130 and has a couple of fifties to his name as well.

Given his form and ability, Rinku is a brilliant choice for your CSK vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, click here!

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (vc)

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Varun Chakravarthy, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Shivam Dube, Nitish Rana (vc), Jason Roy, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Andre Russell

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Varun Chakravarthy, Maheesh Theekshana, Suyash Sharma

Poll : 0 votes