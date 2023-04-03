CSK vs LSG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's IPL 2023 match - April 3rd, 2023

Chennai Super Kings will host the Lucknow Super Giants in Match 6 of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 3.

Chennai Super Kings head into this fixture on the back of a 5-wicket loss against defending champions Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, LSG started their campaign with a bang, having defeated Delhi Capitals by a huge margin of 50 runs. They'll look to extend their winning run in IPL 2023 when they take on the MS Dhoni-led team.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CSK vs LSG contest.

#3 Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali scored 23 off 17 balls for CSK in the season opener of the IPL 2023. He is expected to star with both bat and ball during the Chennai Super Kings' first home game this season.

With the ball expected to turn on a spin-friendly track in Chennai, Moeen Ali is likely to bowl a couple of overs. He is a must-pick in your Dream11 team for the CSK vs LSG match as he can contribute in all areas of the game.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad amassed 92 runs off 50 deliveries in the IPL 2023 curtain raiser. His innings included four boundaries and nine sixes. Despite all efforts, his side ended up on the losing side.

Gaikwad will be playing his first-ever IPL game at CSK's home ground. With him being in good form, he is expected to grace the CSK fans with some batting masterclass. He's also a frontrunner for the captain or vice-captain choice for today's CSK vs LSG Dream11 contest.

#1 Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers played fabulous innings during the Lucknow Super Giants' win against the Delhi Capitals. He scored 73 runs off 38 balls, which included a couple of boundaries and seven sixes.

With Quinton de Kock yet to return from international duty, Mayers is expected to open the batting with skipper KL Rahul. He might also bowl an over on two, which could help you earn a few more points.

Thus, Mayers should find a place in your Dream11 team for the CSK vs LSG match.

