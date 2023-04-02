CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 6

The sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CSK vs LSG Dream11 prediction.

The Lucknow Super Giants started the season in fine fashion, dominating the Delhi Capitals in their first-ever home game. The likes of Kyle Mayers and Mark Wood starred for the Super Giants, who will be keen to sustain their winning start to the IPL season.

They are now up against the daunting task of facing the Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk. Although the Super Kings lost their opening game against the Gujarat Titans, they have a good roster with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar being key to their fortunes.

With two valuable points up for grabs, another entertaining game is on the cards in Chennai.

CSK vs LSG Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 6

The Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the sixth match of IPL 2023 in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023, Match 6

Date and Time: April 3rd, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

CSK vs LSG pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 6

Chepauk has historically been known to favor spinners, with the record in the last three IPL matches also suggesting the same. The average first-innings score reads 155 over the last three IPL matches. Seventy-five percent of the wickets in those matches were accounted for by spinners with pacers, especially Deepak Chahar, also finding some help with the new ball. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses.

Last 3 IPL matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

1st-innings score: 155

2nd-innings score: 113

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 2

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 1

CSK vs LSG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lucknow Super Giants injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Lucknow Super Giants probable playing 11

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Jaydev Unadkat.

Chennai Super Kings injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings probable playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

CSK vs LSG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

KL Rahul (8 off 12 in the previous game vs DC)

KL Rahul did not have the best of starts to his IPL season, scoring only eight runs against the Delhi Capitals. However, Rahul is one of the top players in the competition with over 500 runs to his name last season.

With Rahul averaging 47.52 in IPL cricket, he is a must-have in your CSK vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Ruturaj Gaikwad (92 off 50 in the previous game vs GT)

Ruturaj Gaikwad, on the other hand, had a terrific start to his IPL season, scoring 92 runs against the Gujarat Titans. Gaikwad is a brilliant player of spin and can hold his own against quality pace as well.

Given his form and ability to score big runs, Gaikwad is a top pick for your CSK vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Moeen Ali (23 off 17 in the previous game vs GT)

Moeen Ali is one of the best all-rounders in the world with 933 runs at a strike rate of 143.76 in his IPL career. He showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring 23 runs against the Gujarat Titans.

With Moeen being a good player of spin and likely to play a part with his off-spin as well, he is a good addition to your CSK vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mark Wood (5/14 in the previous game vs DC)

Mark Wood was the standout bowler in the Super Giants' win against the Capitals, picking a fifer on his franchise debut. He is one of the fastest bowlers in the world and has been in brilliant form over the last year or so.

With Wood already starting the season in fine fashion, he is bound to be a popular pick in CSK vs LSG Dream11 prediction teams.

CSK vs LSG match captain and vice-captain choices

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is a quality all-rounder who has a heap of experience in the IPL. He has a batting and bowling average of 26.35 and 30.77, respectively.

The conditions at Chepauk should help Jadeja, who should be a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your CSK vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis has improved his spin game considerably over the last few months, showcasing his prowess in the 2022 T20 World Cup as well. He has some experience playing in the IPL and is likely to be used as a floater in the LSG batting unit.

With Stoinis also adding value with the ball, he is a decent captaincy pick for your CSK vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats KL Rahul 8(12) in the previous game Mark Wood 5/14 in the previous game Ruturaj Gaikwad 92(50) in the previous game Moeen Ali 23(17) in the previous game Rajvardhan Hangargekar 3/36 in the previous game

CSK vs LSG match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 6

Rajvardhan Hangargekar had a brilliant start to his IPL career, picking up three wickets against the Titans. Hangargekar can generate decent pace and add value with the bat in the lower order as well.

Given his skill set and form, Hangargekar is a decent pick for your CSK vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Devon Conway

Batters: Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Marcus Stoinis (vc), Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul (vc)

Batters: Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Ben Stokes, Krunal Pandya, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

