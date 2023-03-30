3 reasons why CSK will make the playoffs in IPL 2023

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are on the back of their worst-ever campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they finished ninth in the points table at the end of the league phase last year.

Things are looking more optimistic this time around, though. With the IPL caravan moving around the country again and the likes of Ben Stokes all set to suit up in yellow, MS Dhoni and Co. might be on course to make another deep run into the playoffs.

Here are three reasons why CSK will make the playoffs in IPL 2023.

#3 The impact player rule could offset the Super Kings' weaknesses

If there's one thing CSK clearly lack, it's bowling quality. Their ability to pick up 10 wickets in each game is pretty much non-existent.

Sisanda Magala and the inexperienced Matheesha Pathirana are the Super Kings' only genuinely quick bowlers, while young Prashant Solanki is their only wrist-spinner. They don't have many names who are actively involved in international cricket right now.

However, the impact player rule could help them overcome that weakness. CSK have a few bowlers, including Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh and Solanki, who are lethal at specific stages of the innings but not at others. If they can be substituted in and out when required, some previously untouched bases could be covered.

The Men in Yellow have batting depth but not team balance, especially in the bowling department. With impact players, however, they could make a serious playoff push.

#2 CSK's slew of all-rounders will be raring to go

Speaking of batting depth, the Chennai Super Kings have a slew of world-class all-rounders who are bound to be itching to deliver for them this year.

Star man Ravindra Jadeja endured a controversial time with the franchise in IPL 2022, and he will want to prove a point. He has been in stellar form in international cricket since returning from injury and could be set for an MVP-caliber season.

Returning to the IPL is the mercurial Ben Stokes, who has reached finals and won trophies wherever he has gone. The Englishman is set to be a specialist batter at the start of the tournament but could come into his own as it wears on, especially if CSK use him up the order.

Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar and Shivam Dube have made important contributions to CSK, while fresh faces like Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Nishant Sindhu could be hungry if given chances.

The quartet of Jadeja, Stokes, Moeen and Pretorius are more than capable of leading the Men in Yellow to a successful IPL season.

#1 The Chepauk factor is well and truly back

Seven games at a home venue might not mean much for the average IPL team, but it's absolutely vital to a side like CSK. Dhoni has carefully constructed the roster, keeping Chepauk's conditions in mind, and the Super Kings have made it a fortress over the years.

CSK have excellent players of spin in Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order, while others like Ambati Rayudu and Moeen can take them on at will as well.

More importantly, the bowling unit is deadly. Maheesh Theekshana, Jadeja and Moeen could easily give Dhoni 12 quality overs at Chepauk, and Solanki will be raring to go if brought into the fold.

Not to mention, of course, the racuous crowd support that the Super Kings will enjoy at home. Cricket-starved fans in Chennai will be well and truly behind their team, and the intangibles that make a difference in sport will manifest themselves this year.

