CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – March 23, 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the third match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 23, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. MI holds a slender 20-17 edge in this fierce rivalry as the two sides battle it out to pick up their first win of the season.

However, CSK have won the last three meetings between the two sides and they'll peg themselves to be the favorites once again, with MI missing some crucial players like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

On what should be a balanced surface at Chepauk, a cracking contest awaits as the biggest rivalry in the IPL unfolds yet again in its 18th edition. On that note, let's look at three underrated Dream11 differentials who could leave a huge impact on this match.

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match

Khaleel Ahmed in action for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.

The left-arm pace of Khaleel Ahmed is just what CSK needed in the IPL 2025 auction. Since Deepak Chahar's injury problems, CSK have lacked that consistent presence to pick up wickets with the new ball, and Khaleel solves that problem with aplomb.

The left-arm seamer is a deadly new ball bowler and was a consistent wicket-taker for the Delhi Capitals in his most recent three-year stint. He has a high dot ball percentage in the powerplay and also has plenty of experience operating in the death, where he could bowl one or two overs.

He could be a smart Dream11 differential to add to your teams for this fixture.

Attacking Punjab batting all-rounder Naman Dhir could be an exciting Dream11 differential to add to your teams. Naman got his break in the IPL last season, and while he couldn't consistently make big scores, his attacking intent and wide array of shots were quite impressive. His strike rate of 177.21 in IPL 2024 meant that MI were more than happy to shell out ₹5.25 crore to retain his services ahead of this season.

Naman is expected to slot in the middle-order for MI, and his boundary percentage makes him an exciting option. He could also chip in with a couple of overs of off-spin against CSK's left-hand batters, which could earn him wickets on the spin-friendly Chepauk wicket. Considering that his ownership levels are less than 2% at the time of writing, Naman could be a powerful Dream11 differential.

The experienced Rahul Tripathi has been one of the best attacking Indian batters in the IPL over the last few seasons. Expected to bat at No. 3 for CSK, Tripathi's intent and solid game against pace and spin make him an attractive Dream11 option.

Known for his high-impact knocks, the aggressive stroke-maker had a couple of impressive seasons with SRH where he consistently had strike rates above 140. A top-order batter who's also a free-flowing boundary hitter, Tripathi is a Dream11 option with a high points ceiling who makes for an interesting differential pick.

