CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 30

Match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The IPL 2021 action is back underway as Chennai Super Kings look to continue from where they left off in the first half of the season. Led by MS Dhoni, CSK will bank on their balance and depth. But they face a tough test in the form of the Mumbai Indians, who will have fond memories of an IPL trophy win in the UAE in 2020. With both teams eager to get going in the second half, a cracking game beckons between the most successful teams in IPL history in Dubai.

CSK vs MI Probable Playing 11 Today

CSK XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur and Lungi Ngidi

MI XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Adam Milne

Match Details

CSK vs MI, IPL 2021, Match 30

Date and Time: 19th September 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has generally been a relatively high-scoring venue with ample help on offer for the pacers. There should be enough swing on offer early on to keep the batters on their toes. They will need to bide their time in the middle before going big. Strike rotations will also be key, with the side of the ground being relatively longer than the other. Both teams will look to chase under the lights, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s CSK vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has been in sublime form in the T20 format over the last year or so. His form and ability to get quick runs at the top of the order make him one to watch out for in this game.

Batsman

Ambati Rayudu: With Faf du Plessis likely to be rested due to an injury he picked up in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the onus is on Ambati Rayudu to deliver the goods in the top order. Rayudu is comfortable against both pace and spin, which holds him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited IPL game.

All-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja was one of the best players in the first half of IPL 2021 with the all-rounder coming up with the goods in all departments. With Jadeja donning a more prominent role in the batting unit, he is a must-have in your CSK vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Trent Boult: Trent Boult's ability to swing the ball came in handy the last time Mumbai Indians played in the UAE. He will once again be a threat with the new ball and should pick up a wicket or two in this much-awaited CSK vs MI clash in IPL 2021.

Top 3 best players to pick in CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction team

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 504 points

Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 499 points

Rahul Chahar (MI) - 358 points

Important Stats for CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction team

Ishan Kishan: 516 runs in 14 IPL 2020 matches (in UAE), Bat Average: 57.33

Ravindra Jadeja: 131 runs and 6 wickets in 7 IPL 2021 matches

Trent Boult: 8 wickets in 7 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 27.88

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Imran Tahir, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Shardul Thakur

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja

CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Imran Tahir, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar

Captain: Ambati Rayudu. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

