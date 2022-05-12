CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 59

The 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, 12 May.

Both the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are all but out of contention for a playoff spot, but have shown signs of improvement over the last few games. Chennai Super Kings have done well recently with Devon Conway and Maheesh Theekshana leading the way. They will look to inflict another loss upon the Mumbai Indians, whose primary goal in IPL 2022 would be to try and avoid the wooden spoon. With two of the most successful IPL franchises taking to the field, a thriller awaits fans at the Wankhede.

CSK vs MI Probable Playing 11 Today

MI XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Kieron Pollard/Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah and Riley Meredith.

CSK XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh and Maheesh Theekshana.

Match Details

CSK vs MI, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 59

Date and Time: 12th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Get the latest IPL 2022 live score updates here every day!

Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in the last five games at the venue is 175 with another relatively high-scoring game on the cards. There isn't much help on offer for the pacers, who will look to vary their pace accordingly. The batters should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat, with dew also likely to come into play. The spinners will be crucial in the middle overs with some turn on offer as well. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s CSK vs MI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan scored a decent half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in his previous game, albeit in a losing cause. The Mumbai Indians keeper has blown hot and cold in IPL 2022, although his explosive ability is undeniable. With Ishan finding some form in recent games, he is a good addition to your CSK vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad: While Devon Conway has stolen the show for CSK in recent games, Gaikwad has also found form, showing signs of his usual best. While Gaikwad is known to be a slower starter, he makes up for it with his ability against spin and knack for scoring big runs. Given his recent form and record against the Mumbai Indians, Gaikwad is a must-have in your CSK vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has been in decent form in the last few games, impressing with his off-spin in the middle overs. In addition to his bowling, Moeen is an explosive batter who loves taking on the spinners. With Moeen's skill-set bound to come into play, he is one to watch out for in the game.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah finally found bowling form in IPL 2022, picking up a fifer against KKR earlier in the week. The Indian pacer has been effective with the new ball and in the death overs, holding him in good stead. Given the conditions and his form, Bumrah can be backed to sustain his newfound form today.

Top 3 best players to pick in CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction team

Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 508 points

Ishan Kishan (MI) - 521 points

Tilak Varma (MI) - 557 points

Important stats for CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction team

Devon Conway - 231 runs in 4 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 77.00

Maheesh Theekshana - 12 wickets in 8 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 19.75

Tilak Varma - 334 runs in 11 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 37.11

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

CSK vs MI IPL 2022 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Daniel Sams, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Jasprit Bumrah and Riley Meredith.

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad. Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma.

CSK vs MI IPL 2022 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Daniel Sams, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Jasprit Bumrah and Kumar Kartikeya.

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali.

Edited by Samya Majumdar