CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 49

The 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, May 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction.

The second edition of this season's El Clasico between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians has a lot of weight in the IPL playoff race. While the Super Kings have 11 points after 10 matches, the Mumbai Indians aren't far off with 10 points in as many matches.

The reverse fixture between the two sides saw the duo of Tushar Deshpande and Ajinkya Rahane decimate the Mumbai Indians in their own backyard. However, both teams look a lot more balanced ahead of this game, with Mumbai Indians winning their last two matches on the trot.

With both teams eager to boost their top-four aspirations, a cracker of a contest beckons in Chennai.

CSK vs MI Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 49

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the 49th match of IPL 2023 in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2023, Match 49

Date and Time: May 6th, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IPL 2022: 3 uncapped performers in IPL 2023 who India's selectors must consider for the T20 squad

CSK vs MI pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 49

The average first-innings score at the venue reads 181, indicating a good batting track. The spinners have had a prominent say in the outcome of the games at Chepauk, with the previous game seeing spin account for nearly 50 percent of the wickets. With this being a day game, the pitch should be a touch on the slower side, enticing teams to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Record in IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

1st-innings score: 181

2nd-innings score: 175

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 2

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 2

CSK vs MI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Mumbai Indians injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians probable playing 11

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal and Arshad Khan.

Chennai Super Kings injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings probable playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande.

CSK vs MI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ishan Kishan (9 matches, 286 runs, Average: 31.78)

Ishan Kishan comes into the game on the back of a player-of-the-match performance against the Punjab Kings. Ishan has 286 runs in nine matches at an average of 31.78.

Given his explosiveness with the bat and his recent form, Ishan is a top pick for your CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shivam Dube (9 matches, 264 runs, Average: 33.00)

Shivam Dube has been sensational with the bat in the middle overs for the Chennai Super Kings. Dube has 264 runs in nine matches at an average of 33. He has been severe on the spinners in particular, striking at over 140 against them.

With Dube bound to be used as an enforcer on the likes of Kumar Kartikeya and Piyush Chawla, he is a fine pick for your CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ravindra Jadeja (10 matches, 14 wickets, Average: 17.93)

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best all-rounders in the game gat the moment. He has picked 14 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 17.93.

With Jadeja likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a must-have in your CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Piyush Chawla (9 matches, 15 wickets, Average: 17.00)

Piyush Chawla has been the surprise package for the Mumbai Indians on the bowling front. He has 15 wickets in nine matches at an average of 17.00.

The conditions in Chepauk are expected to suit spinners, making Chawla a good option for your CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

CSK vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the top run-scorers this season with 354 runs in nine innings so far. Gaikwad is a fine player of both spin and pace and has some impactful knocks to his name at the Chepauk this season.

With Gaikwad capable of scoring big runs, he is a fine pick as captain or vice-captain for your CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has found his groove of late with scores of 57,23,55 and 66 in his last four matches. Suryakumar has 267 runs in nine matches with a strike rate of 184.14 holding him in good stead.

With Suryakumar boasting a decent record against the Super Kings, he is a viable captaincy pick for your CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ishan Kishan 286 runs in 9 matches Piyush Chawla 15 wickets in 9 matches Ruturaj Gaikwad 354 runs in 10 matches Tushar Deshpande 17 wickets in 10 matches Ravindra Jadeja 14 wickets in 10 matches

CSK vs MI match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 49

Ajinkya Rahane has been impressive in the Super Kings' top order this season. Rahane has 224 runs in six matches at a brilliant strike rate of 189.93. Given his recent form and ability, Rahane is a fine differential pick for your CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction, click here!

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Tilak Varma (vc)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

Poll : 0 votes