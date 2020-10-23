CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The most historic rivalry in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has another instalment, as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 41 at Sharjah.

Both teams faced off in the IPL 2020 season opener, in which MS Dhoni's men pulled off a run-chase with relative ease. However, much has changed since then - while MI could move to the top of the points table, CSK are placed dead last and need a win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

One common factor that unifies the two teams is that they are both on the back of losses. MI played out two Super Overs against the Kings XI Punjab, with Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal condemning them to only their third defeat this year. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan suffered injuries in the game, and while the MI skipper is expected to be fit, the latter's hamstring issue might be more serious than expected.

CSK were on the receiving end of a mauling at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals in their previous game, as Steve Smith and Jos Buttler led the 2008 IPL champions to a 7-wicket win. MS Dhoni spoke about giving the youngsters more opportunities in the coming games, and we might see CSK made wholesale changes to their playing XI.

Here are 3 players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs MI IPL 2020 game.

#3 Faf du Plessis

Du Plessis' form has waned after a good start to IPL 2020

After starting his IPL 2020 campaign with consecutive fifties, Faf du Plessis has blown hot and cold in recent games. The South African was dismissed off the last ball of Jofra Archer's first spell in his previous game, and hasn't quite clicked alongside Sam Curran at the top of the order.

Despite his recent failures, Du Plessis is sure to come good once again, as he's been in excellent touch even though the stats don't show that. The former Proteas skipper is CSK's leading run-scorer this season by some distance, and could still move up the Orange Cap list.

Advertisement

Due a big score and having already registered a fifty against Rohit Sharma's side, Du Plessis is a good choice to be the captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs MI IPL 2020 game.

#2 Quinton de Kock

De Kock is in a rich vein of form

Quinton de Kock's path in IPL 2020 has been opposite to that of his countryman Du Plessis. The MI opener started off in a horrible run of form, but he's turned a corner of late and has been the team's most consistent batsman over the past few games.

De Kock has taken the attack to opposition bowlers in the powerplay, with even captain Rohit Sharma forced to take a backseat. The wicket-keeper has scored 4 fifties in his last 5 innings, and looked good in the season opener against CSK before an ill-advised pull brought about his downfall.

Advertisement

De Kock is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs MI IPL 2020 game.

#1 Sam Curran

Sam Curran played a brilliant cameo in the reverse fixture

Although the Sam Curran opening experiment hasn't gone to plan so far, the Englishman can be backed to come good at the top of the order. He played a match-winning cameo against MI earlier in IPL 2020, even taking a particular liking to ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah.

And in the absence of Dwayne Bravo, Curran's role in the CSK side is more important. Tasked with picking up a couple of wickets in the powerplay apart from giving MS Dhoni an over or two at the death, the 22-year-old has already emerged as the centrepiece of the team. Being a left-hander, he will be up against Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya, who haven't enjoyed bowling in Sharjah.

Above all, Curran is a fighter, and he's guaranteed to put in a solid performance with CSK's season on the line. He is an excellent choice to be the captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs MI IPL 2020 game.