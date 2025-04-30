CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 30, 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) go up against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 49th match of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) on Wednesday, April 30, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Even while there exists a small mathematical chance of them making the playoffs, CSK have openly started preparing for the next season, chopping and changing their team to provide game time to some talented youngsters. While they have only been able to notch up two wins so far, they could prove to be a thorn in the playoff chances of other teams.

PBKS will want to use CSK's indifferent form to their advantage as they aim to pick up their first win in three matches. While they were unfortunate that their previous outing against KKR was washed out, recent results mean that a win for PBKS tonight will take them up to second on the points table, and that's what Shreyas Iyer and Co. will target.

Let's now look at three Dream11 differentials who could shine in this match.

#3 Matheesha Pathirana (BOWL) (CSK)

Matheesha Pathirana's inability to replicate his form from previous seasons has been one of the reasons for CSK's dismal performances in IPL 2025. The Sri Lankan seamer has picked up seven wickets in as many games this season at a poor economy rate of 10.36 - numbers that don't do justice to his quality.

While he was taken apart by the PBKS batters in the reverse fixture, he could fare better in familiar territory this time around. No matter his poor form, Pathirana is a natural wicket-taker, especially because of the stages of the game that he bowls in.

While a risky punt because of his indifferent form, Pathirana has the potential to be a game-changing Dream11 differential.

Nehal Wadhera has made some crucial contributions this season for PBKS.

While they made some heavy investments at the auction, Punjab Kings' purchase of Nehal Wadhera for ₹4.20 crore was one of the best moves they made. The southpaw is one of the best spin-hitters in the league, and that'll come crucial against this spin-heavy CSK bowling unit.

While he has had a mixed bag in his last few outings, Wadhera has shown glimpses of how good he can be with contributions against LSG, RR, and RCB this season.

With the current points system on Dream11 favoring boundary-hitters, even a couple of sixes and a 25+ score could yield a positive result for his backers, and given his quality, that seems quite likely today.

With almost all moves exhausted, CSK tried to give Sam Curran another go against SRH as a No. 3 batter, and while he holed out for a single-digit score, they're likely to persist with him as he provides the team lots of balance.

Curran, the T20 batter, has massively improved over the last couple of seasons, and he comes into IPL 2025 on the back of a terrific ILT20 season where he scored 387 runs at an average of 55.28 for the Desert Vipers. He has also been a pretty reliable bowler in the IPL, and while he hasn't struck yet, the wickets should start flowing sooner or later for Curran.

While he hasn't made much impact in his couple of look-ins this season, Sam Curran's role in the team and his all-round point-scoring potential makes him a wonderful Dream11 differential.

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More