CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 30, 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) square off with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 49th match of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 30.

CSK's campaign is hanging by its last threads as only a mere mathematical chance exists of them making the playoffs after their defeat to SRH last week. It will be interesting to see if any new youngsters are handed opportunities as the team has done in the last few matches.

Winless in their last couple of outings, PBKS will look to steer their season back on the right track. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh set a great platform for them to build on against KKR. However, a washout in the second innings meant that they could walk away with only one point.

PBKS's record against CSK is one of their best, and they will want to do the double over them in this match.

It's time now to look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options for this fixture.

#3 Priyansh Arya (BAT) (PBKS)

Young Priyansh Arya is one of the leading candidates to win the Emerging Player of the Award this season. The southpaw's exploits at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy prompted a bidding war for him at the auction, and he has definitely vindicated PBKS's decision to go all-out for him.

The dashing southpaw is PBKS's highest run-scorer this season, making 323 runs in nine innings at a terrific strike rate of 200.62.

CSK's powerplay bowling has been quite circumspect throughout the season, and Arya could take advantage of that, with his adventurous strokeplay likely to get him a sizeable Dream11 haul within six overs.

He enjoyed batting against the CSK bowlers in the reverse fixture where he scored a hundred, and as a result, is a strong Dream11 captaincy option for this match.

#2 Noor Ahmad (BOWL) (CSK)

Noor Ahmad picked up two wickets in CSK's last match against SRH at the same venue.

Despite the struggles of this CSK side, Noor Ahmad's performances this season have been a silver lining. The Afghan spinner came into this season on the back of heavy expectations and has delivered the goods so far. He has picked up 14 wickets in nine games at a stellar bowling average of 17.78.

Moreover, he enjoys a good record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium - 12 wickets in six matches at a bowling SR of 10.5. He should find plenty of success against some PBKS batters who struggle against spin. His wicket-taking potential makes him a potent left-field Dream11 captaincy choice.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK)

In a game where selecting a captain isn't as straightforward as it is in some other games, Ravindra Jadeja could offer a solid solution for Dream11 players. He's the No. 4 in this CSK batting lineup and appears to be batting quite consistently.

Jadeja's also in pretty good bowling form, picking up wickets in each of his last three matches. Considering his good head-to-head record against the likes of Maxwell, Prabhsimran Singh, and even Shreyas Iyer, he could have another good day with the ball.

His all-round point-scoring potential and his deep understanding of the venue make him a quality Dream11 armband pick for this fixture.

Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More