CSK vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match - April 30th, 2023  

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday, April 30. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the contest.

The Kings, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will go into the game after losing to the Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) by 56 runs at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. They went down after conceding the second-highest score in IPL history.

CSK, on the other hand, will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing to the Rajasthan Royals by 32 runs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CSK vs PBKS game:

#3 Devon Conway (CSK) – 9 credits

Devon Conway of CSK. Courtesy: IPL

Devon Conway is in the form of his life in IPL 2023 and should be picked for the CSK vs PBKS match. The left-hander is the leading run-scorer for the Super Kings, having racked up 322 runs from eight matches at an average of 46 and a strike-rate of 137.02 with a top score of 83. Although he failed in the previous game, he is expected to make a strong comeback.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) – 9 credits

Ravindra Jadeja of CSK. Courtesy: IPL

Ravindra Jadeja has been a consistent performer for the Super Kings and fantasy users should pick him for the CSK vs PBKS match. The veteran has scored 80 runs from six innings with a top score of an unbeaten 25. He has also picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.42. Jadeja is also the second-highest wicket-taker for CSK after Tushar Deshpande.

#1 Sam Curran (PBKS) – 8.5 credits

Sam Curran of PBKS. Courtesy: IPL

Sam Curran has been a consistent performer for the Kings and should be picked for the CSK vs PBKS match. The youngster has scored 163 runs from eight matches at an average of 27.16 and a strike-rate of 142.98 with a top score of 55 to his name. Curran has also picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 9.26 and has taken five catches.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's CSK vs PBKS Dream11 contest? Sam Curran Ravindra Jadeja 0 votes