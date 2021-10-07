CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 53

Match 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday.

Chennai Super Kings have been one of the teams to beat in IPL 2021, with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shardul Thakur starring for them in recent matches. However, they want to seal a top-two finish with a win against the Punjab Kings, who are all but out of the reckoning for a top-four finish. PBKS will look to end their IPL 2021 campaign on a high and play spoilsport against MS Dhoni and co., making for a good contest in Dubai.

CSK vs PBKS Probable Playing 11 Today

CSK XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo and Josh Hazlewood

PBKS XI

KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi

Match Details

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Match 53

Date and Time: 7th October 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Dubai International Stadium despite there being some movement available off the surface for the bowlers. The pacers should get the new ball to swing early on, keeping the batters on their toes. The batters, meanwhile, will look to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs to try and make use of the skewed dimensions of the ground. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today's CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul: KL Rahul has been in terrific form for Punjab although he hasn't been able to score them convincingly, at a quick rate. However, with Punjab already out of the running for a top-four finish, Rahul would want to unleash himself upon the Chennai bowlers, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram has blown hot and cold for Punjab in the UAE leg. However, he has shown signs of promise against spinners, which should hold him in good stead. Adding in his off-spin makes him a good option for your CSK vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali's form has tailed off in recent games, but he remains their enforcer in the middle overs. Given Punjab's spinners, especially Ravi Bishnoi, who is likely to be deployed in the middle overs, Ali is one to watch out for.

Bowler

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur has been brilliant with the ball for Chennai in the UAE leg with his accuracy and variations serving him well. Thakur's experience and form bodes well for CSK and fantasy enthusiasts for whom he should provide a good outlet for points in thE CSK vs PBKS clash.

Top 3 best players to pick in CSK vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

Lokesh Rahul (PBKS) - 799 points

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 782 points

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 768 points

Important Stats for CSK vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Moises Henriques, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moises Henriques, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

