CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 11

Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, April 3. The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host this contest.

The Punjab Kings were decimated by the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game and will be keen to get back into winning ways. They face a Chennai Super Kings side who have lost both their games so far. New captain Ravindra Jadeja will look to lead from the front as CSK search for their first win of IPL 2022.

However, they will come into this game as the underdogs against a power-packed PBKS batting unit. With both teams eyeing a big win in this game to really kickstart their campaign, a cracking contest beckons in Mumbai.

CSK vs PBKS Probable Playing 11 Today

CSK XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande and Dwaine Pretorius.

PBKS XI

Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Raj Bawa, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

Match Details

Match: CSK vs PBKS, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 11.

Date and Time: 3rd April 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides with ample help on offer for the pacers. The batters will be wary of the powerplay phase and will look to bide their time in the middle. However, as the match progresses, the pitch should ease out and allow batters to express themselves freely.

The spinners will need to handle the dew with not much turn on offer. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 170 being a good total at this venue.

Today’s CSK vs PBKS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

MS Dhoni: Dhoni has been brilliant with the bat in this tournament, rewinding the clock and scoring quick runs in the lower middle-order. There is some doubt over who among Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Jonny Bairstow will make the cut as the PBKS keeper.

However, Dhoni's recent burst of form should hold him in good stead ahead of this game and he is certain to be picked.

Batter

Mayank Agarwal: Mayank Agarwal hasn't hit his stride just yet in this competition, failing to convert his starts into big scores. The Punjab Kings captain is known for his ability to get his team off to a fine start.

Given his ability and Chennai's powerplay woes, Agarwal is a must-have for your CSK vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali didn't miss a beat in the previous game with the bat, scoring some handy runs after being forced to go in early in the innings. The Englishman is one of the best players of spin and has been a vital part of the Chennai batting unit for over a season now.

Given his experience and form, Ali will be a good addition to your CSK vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada, like Moeen Ali, had a brilliant start to his campaign despite ending up on the losing side in PBKS' last match. The South African speedster comes into this tournament on the back of some good performances with the national side.

Given his record in IPL cricket, he is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in CSK vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings).

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings).

Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings).

Important stats for CSK vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

Robin Uthappa - 78 runs in 2 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 39.00.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa - 74 runs in 2 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 238.71.

Dwayne Bravo - 4 wickets in 2 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 13.75.

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Moeen Ali, Odean Smith, Dwayne Bravo, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Mayank Agarwal | Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Dwayne Bravo, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Mayank Agarwal | Vice-Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra