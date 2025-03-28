CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – March 28, 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the eighth match of IPL 2025 on Friday, March 28, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Despite the head-to-head record heavily favoring the home team, this contest remains one of the most fiercely contested rivalries in the IPL.

Ad

Both teams arrive into this match in great moods, with RCB at the top of the points table after SRH's heavy defeat to LSG saw them drop quite a few places. CSK's batting looked a bit scratchy against MI, but they eventually got over the line comfortably.

RCB's bowling looked strong, too, in their dominant win over KKR, although it's their batting against spin that'll be put to the test in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Let's now look at three Dream11 differentials who could shine in this highly anticipated clash.

#3 Tim David (BAT) (RCB)

RCB bolstered their power-hitting and finishing considerably with the addition of Tim David at the auction. The Australian batter has played plenty of impactful knocks in the IPL for MI, and his services could come in handy for RCB against a quality CSK bowling lineup.

With the new Dream11 Fantasy points system, even finishers can record sizeable hauls by playing high-impact knocks towards the end of the innings. CSK's death bowling is the weakest link in their bowling attack, and David's clean ball-striking could punish them in that phase of the game.

Ad

While there is a slight risk of him not getting to bat, Tim David is a handy Dream11 differential to include in your teams.

#2 Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (RCB)

Suyash Sharma will be RCB's primary wicket-taking threat against CSK.

Suyash Sharma bowled a terrific googly to get the better of Andre Russell in RCB's first match against KKR. However, what caught the eye was Rajat Patidar backing the young spinner as their main wicket-taking option. That bodes well for Suyash not being taken out of the attack simply because CSK sends in hordes of left-handers to counter him.

Ad

The 21-year-old has handled the pressure of playing in the IPL quite well, and on a surface that should offer plenty of assistance to the spinners, he should have a good outing. Suyash is a naturally attacking spinner, and with the CSK batters not being ones to back down either, he's bound to get plenty of wicket-taking opportunities.

It's surprising to see him with single-digit Dream11 ownership going into this match, and he's definitely a differential to include in your teams.

Ad

#1 Nathan Ellis (BOWL) (CSK)

While it's only due to an injury-enforced absence to Matheesha Pathirana that he's featuring in the playing XI, Nathan Ellis could be a valuable player for CSK in years to come. The very skillful Australian seamer is a bonafide wicket-taker and an excellent death bowler with plenty of T20 experience.

The 30-year-old has 32 wickets in 20 T20Is at a good bowling average of 16.90 and isn't far away from picking up 200 career T20 wickets. He's very likely to bowl two overs at the death, massively increasing his chances of adding to his wickets tally.

It's definitely a surprise to see a proven overseas pacer ignored as a Dream11 pick, and Ellis could be a powerful differential option in this match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback