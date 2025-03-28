CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – March 28, 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lock horns in the 8th match of IPL 2025 on Friday, March 28, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This Southern Derby is one of the most anticipated games of every IPL season.

Ad

Both teams got off to a winning start in IPL 2025, registering rather comfortable wins as well. RCB's bowling unit clicked against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tournament opener before their batters blazed away to chase down the target in only 16.2 overs.

CSK rode on Noor Ahmad's four-wicket haul to restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to 155/9 at home, and despite a couple of stumbles, made it home rather easily, courtesy of half-centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Ad

Trending

While the overall record of this match-up leans heavily in CSK's favor, RCB's win over CSK when it mattered the most at the end of last season will give them lots of confidence ahead of this all-important clash.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this match.

#3 Noor Ahmad (BOWL) (CSK)

Noor Ahmad could prove to be the best signing CSK has made at the auction in quite a while.

While some eyebrows may have been raised when CSK produced a bid of ₹10 crore to stave off Gujarat Titans (GT)'s RTM attempt on Noor Ahmad at the IPL 2025 Auction, the Afghan spinner put those doubts to rest with a sensational debut for the Yellow Army against MI.

Ad

The left-arm wrist spinner spun a web around the MI batters, finishing with figures of 4/18 in four overs, showcasing his wicket-taking ability. The RCB batters, except for Rajat Patidar, while hard at work to try and combat Noor's mystery, aren't the best players of spin.

A player with genuine wicket-taking threat in conditions very conducive for his style of bowling, Noor Ahmad could be a decent captaincy pick on Dream11.

#2 Rajat Patidar (BAT) (RCB)

Rajat Patidar's tenure as RCB captain got off to an excellent start as his side thrashed KKR in the tournament opener. Patidar's own batting was also a treat to watch, with the 31-year-old smashing a 16-ball 34 with five boundaries and one six to his name.

Ad

Patidar is one of the best spin-hitters in the league, and against CSK at Chepauk, there's nothing more important than one's game against spin. The Madhya Pradesh batter's high boundary % and terrific spin-hitting ability make him a Dream11 option with a very high points ceiling.

He could be a valuable Dream11 captaincy choice in this match.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK)

While it may seem like the safe choice, the in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad could be the best bet for Dream11 captaincy in this match. Despite continuing to bat at No. 3, the CSK skipper unleashed himself on the MI bowlers on Sunday, taking on spinners and pacers with aplomb, racing away to a 22-ball half-century at Chepauk.

Ad

While he may not have the best record against RCB, Gaikwad's terrific numbers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium have to be the best out of any player featuring in today's match - 759 runs in 16 innings at an average of 58.4 and a strike rate of 142.9.

If he gets going, it'll be difficult to stop Ruturaj, and he's certainly a quality Dream11 captaincy choice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback