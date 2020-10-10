CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

Match 25 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is a marquee clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

CSK have had a nightmare start to their campaign, and find themselves in a position that they've very rarely been in before. The Men in Yellow have only 2 wins from 6 games, and a loss against RCB would severely dent their hopes of keeping their incredible playoff record alive.

The form of many of their star batsmen - in particular Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni - is still a concern, and CSK have lost momentum in the middle overs far too often in IPL 2020.

RCB, on the other hand, have had a decent beginning to their IPL 2020 season. Virat Kohli's side have managed 3 wins in their first 5 games, but the heavy nature of their 2 losses has left them with a poor net run rate. They will be keen on firmly establishing their footing in the top half of the IPL 2020 points table.

Here, we take a look at 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 game.

#3 AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has shown no signs of slowing down in IPL 2020

After commencing his IPL 2020 campaign with a fluent fifty, AB de Villiers followed it up with a demolition of the Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah. But with RCB poised superbly with 3 wins from 4 games, the South African failed to successfully take on his countryman Anrich Nortje.

It's no coincidence that De Villiers' two failures in IPL 2020 have been in losses, and RCB are still heavily reliant on their star overseas import to deliver the goods week-in week-out. The Red and Gold brigade might welcome Chris Morris back for this game, and this would add the batting depth that would allow the wicket-keeper to express himself.

De Villiers doesn't have a great record against CSK, but this is the worst that MS Dhoni's bowling attack has looked in many years. He is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 game.

#2 Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has been a one-man army with the bat for CSK in IPL 2020

Another player whose team has been heavily reliant on him to shoulder the weight of the batting responsibilities, Faf du Plessis has been incredibly consistent in IPL 2020 despite CSK's struggles.

The South African has batted in a couple of different positions already, and the opening slot which saw him register an unbeaten 87 against the Kings XI Punjab was also witness to a poor shot off Shivam Mavi in the previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He is in excellent form, and he'll be keen on avoiding two failures in a row.

Du Plessis is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 game.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli hasn't had the impact he would've liked on IPL 2020

The only RCB batsman to offer any sort of resistance in their previous game against the Delhi Capitals, Virat Kohli seems to have turned the corner as far as his form is concerned.

The RCB skipper has scores of 72* and 43 in his last two games, and although both innings weren't as convincing as we usually see from a player of his calibre, he is slowly easing himself back into form.

Kohli has scored runs in heaps in the IPL in the past, and he is the best choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 game.