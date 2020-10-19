CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) face off in Match 37 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Abu Dhabi.

Both teams are struggling big-time in IPL 2020, and the loser of this game will take a severe hit to their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. CSK and RR have 3 wins each, and are staring down the barrel in this tournament with negative net run rates as well.

CSK had 17 runs to defend off the final over against the Delhi Capitals, but an unfortunate injury to Dwayne Bravo meant that MS Dhoni had to toss the ball to Ravindra Jadeja. We all know how that turned out, and to make matters worse, CSK coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that the West Indian might even be out for a couple of weeks.

RR, on the other hand, made the terrible mistake of giving Jaydev Unadkat the penultimate over of the run-chase against a rampaging AB de Villiers. Steve Smith's captaincy is now heavily under the scanner, and they'll need an improved performance - both on the field and tactically - if they are to get the better of CSK.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs RR IPL 2020 game.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has contributed in all 3 departments

The over to Axar Patel aside, Ravindra Jadeja has arguably been CSK's best performer over their last two games. In the game against the Delhi Capitals, the all-rounder cleared the boundary with ease towards the end of the CSK innings and forced Shikhar Dhawan into playing a sweep that should've been taken in the deep.

Jadeja will have bigger boundaries to back on in this game, and the spinners have found assistance lately. With him also likely to contribute with the bat against the leg-spin-dominated bowling attack of RR, he is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs RR IPL 2020 game.

#2 Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa scored a brilliant forty while opening the innings in the previous game

After finally getting the opportunity to open the batting in the IPL, Robin Uthappa grabbed it with both hands to pick apart the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers in the powerplay. The classy right-hander seems to have regained his touch, and showed no inhibitions while playing the big shots.

Against a CSK new-ball attack that doesn't have express pace, Uthappa could score more runs with the ball not swinging much after the first couple of overs. The former Kolkata Knight Riders man is clearly in the right frame of mind at the top of the order and with RR's season on the line, he can be expected to rise to the occasion.

Uthappa is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs RR IPL 2020 game.

#1 Sam Curran

Sam Curran has become one of CSK's most important players

Sam Curran bagged a duck in his second game as opener in IPL 2020, but the experiment is likely to continue since it is sound logically. The Englishman will have only Jofra Archer to negotiate, with the rest of the RR bowlers having been unimpressive in the powerplay.

Curran has also picked up wickets regularly and is CSK's leading wicket-taker this season. The 22-year-old bowled an impressive penultimate over against the Delhi Capitals in which he conceded just 4 runs, and with Bravo missing, he'll have to take on more responsibilities at the death.

Curran is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs RR IPL 2020 game.