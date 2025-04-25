CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 25, 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 43rd match of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, April 25, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

It's the clash between the teams placed 9th and 10th on the points table, with both sides having only two wins in eight outings. The loser of tonight's contest will likely lose their already diminutive chances of making the playoffs, making this a do-or-die game.

Both teams' batting units have faltered throughout the season, and the MA Chidambaram Stadium is the last place they'll want to bat on in their current form.

This should be a very interesting fixture, and on that note, let's look at three players who'd make solid Dream11 differentials tonight.

Highly impressive SRH spin-hitter Aniket Verma will be one to watch out for in this fixture. The Madhya Pradesh batter has been devastating against the spinners this season, scoring 98 runs against them at a strike rate of 200, smashing 11 sixes as well.

His battle with the CSK spinners will be crucial in determining the outcome of this match. His big six-hitting abilities could see him register a sizeable Dream11 haul tonight, especially given the fragility of the top order ahead of him. He's also a safe outfielder who could take a few catches tonight.

All in all, Aniket Verma is a solid Dream11 differential punt for this match.

Eshan Malinga (right) has been SRH's best bowler since his IPL debut.

One of the better decisions that SRH have made this season is to integrate Eshan Malinga into their playing XI. The talented Sri Lankan seamer has been one of their best bowlers since he made his IPL debut, and has picked up five wickets in three matches so far.

He can bowl in the powerplay, the death overs, and possesses a deceptive slower ball and a deadly yorker, making him the perfect strike bowler. Batting hasn't been CSK's strong suit this season, and on a surface where run-making won't be easy, Eshan could be a strong Dream11 differential today, courtesy of his wicket-taking potential.

Bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin could be one of the best Dream11 differentials in this match. The off-spinner returned to form with a brilliant economical spell of 0/25 in four overs amidst the carnage against MI at the Wankhede Stadium last Sunday.

Going up against an SRH top order dominated by LHBs, Ashwin could generously add to his wicket tally in this fixture. Playing at a ground where he's probably the most knowledgeable of the conditions, Ashwin's four-over spell will be key to CSK curtailing the power-packed SRH batting unit.

He could also get the opportunity to flex his batting muscles and score a few handy runs, adding to his Dream11 point-scoring potential.

