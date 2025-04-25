CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 25, 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face off in the 43rd match of IPL 2025 on Friday, April 25, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ad

This battle of the two bottom-placed teams on the points table is a must-win fixture for them as they scramble to keep their minimal chances of making the playoffs alive. SRH's form went from bad to worse as they come into this fixture on the back of successive defeats to MI.

CSK's last match was also a defeat to MI, with their bowlers pulverized by the in-form Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. They'll hope to give their home fans something to cheer for taking on the fellow strugglers SRH tonight.

Ad

Trending

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options for this match.

#3 Noor Ahmad (BOWL) (CSK)

Can Noor Ahmad return to his wicket-taking best in this fixture.

CSK's biggest signing at the IPL 2025 Auction and one of the Purple Cap contenders this season, Noor Ahmad's wicket-taking exploits have died down a bit in the last couple of games. After making an explosive start to the season with the ball, the Afghan left-arm wrist spinner has picked up only three wickets in his last five outings.

Ad

However, a game against a beleaguered SRH batting unit at Chepauk presents a terrific opportunity for him to regain his form. Noor has an excellent record at the venue, picking up ten wickets in five outings at a terrific bowling average of 12.7.

The SRH batters are struggling for confidence and would make ideal victims to fall into Noor's spin web. He could be a shrewd left-field Dream11 captaincy pick.

#2 Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH)

With the entire SRH batting unit struggling this season, they'll look to their openers, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, to get them off to a good start in this crucial match. Of the two, it's Abhishek Sharma who could get a big score if he gets his eye in today.

Ad

Abhishek is a wonderful player of spin, a quality necessary to survive on the spin-friendly Chepauk wickets. From IPL 2024, Abhishek has scored 255 runs against spin at an average of 63.8 and a mind-boggling strike rate of 231.8! He could also contribute with the ball, bowling his left-arm spin against the many RHBs in the CSK batting order.

With a very high points ceiling, Abhishek Sharma is a quality Dream11 captaincy option for this match.

Ad

#1 Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK)

Ravindra Jadeja's new role as a No.4 batter makes him a far better Dream11 option than he previously was, and at a venue that aids spin bowlers, he's a solid captaincy option as well.

Jadeja, while known for his slow starts with the bat, can accelerate quite well in the death overs and strikes a fair few boundaries against all kinds of bowling. He's also a handful to deal with as a bowler in venues that aid spinners, and he could trouble the SRH middle-order tonight.

A No.4 batter who also has plenty of opportunities to pick up wickets, Jadeja could be the perfect all-round Dream11 captaincy choice for your teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More