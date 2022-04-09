CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 17

The 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday.

Both Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are on the lookout for their first win in IPL 2022. While the Super Kings have looked good in patches, they have struggled for consistency. CSK will be keen to get off the mark at the expense of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have a decent roster to fall back on. However, they will need their misfiring top order to hit their strides against a resourceful CSK bowling attack. With both teams eager for their maiden win in IPL 2022, a thrilling contest beckons in Mumbai.

CSK vs SRH Probable Playing 11 Today

CSK XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande/Mukesh Choudhary and Dwaine Pretorius.

SRH XI

Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.

Match Details

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: 9th April 2022, 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

Pitch Report

The previous game at the venue was a relatively low-scoring one, with the pitch being on the slower side. While there wasn't much swing on offer for the pacers, the spinners enjoyed some turn and a hint of extra bounce off the surface. The batters will look to bide their time in the middle before going big, with wickets in hand being key. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total on this ground.

Today’s CSK vs SRH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Although Nicholas Pooran hasn't been in the best of form, he has been given the license to play his natural game in the middle overs. Pooran is a good player of both pace and spin and with Dhoni batting lower down the order, the Windies star should be one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad has failed to get going in IPL 2022, unable to score many runs at the top of the order. However, Gaikwad remains CSK's best bet with the bat, given his knack for scoring big runs. With the IPL 2021 Orange Cap winner due for a big score, he is a good addition to your CSK vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has shown flashes of brilliance with the bat, attacking the spinners in the middle overs. While Moeen has been used sparingly on the bowling front, the Englishman's explosiveness in the top order should serve him well. While Ravindra Jadeja is a fine option himself, Moeen's batting prowess should give him the nod.

Bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been steady so far in IPL 2022, holding his own with the new ball and in the death overs. His experience and ability to nail the yorker makes him a viable option for this game. Given his recent form as well, he is a must-have in your CSK vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction team

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

Nicholas Pooran (SRH)

Important stats for CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction team

Robin Uthappa - 91 runs in 3 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 30.67

Aiden Markram - 69 runs in 2 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 69.00

Dwayne Bravo - 5 wickets in 3 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 17.40

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #!

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Ambati Rayudu, Kane Williamson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Dwayne Bravo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Chris Jordan.

Captain: Nicholas Pooran. Vice-captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Ravindra Jadeja, Kane Williamson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Dwayne Bravo, Umran Malik, T Natarajan and Chris Jordan.

Captain: Kane Williamson. Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja.

Edited by Samya Majumdar