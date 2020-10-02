CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

Match 14 of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) sees the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai.

Both teams have had disappointing starts to their IPL 2020 campaigns, and have registered 1 win in 3 games each. SRH are placed 7th with a net run rate of -0.228, while MS Dhoni's CSK find themselves holding the wooden spoon with a net run rate of -0.84.

SRH lost their first two games of IPL 2020, but come into this game on the back of a convincing win over the Delhi Capitals. The return of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson proved to be the catalyst behind their victory, as he showed no signs of rust upon his introduction into IPL 2020.

CSK, on the other hand, coasted to a win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 season opener, but lost to the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals. The form of many of their batsmen is a major worry, but the 3-time IPL champions will be boosted by the returns of Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo.

Both CSK and SRH desperately need a win in this game, as the loser will, in all probability, find themselves rooted to the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table.

Here are 3 players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 game.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is SRH's leader in the bowling department

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has shown little signs of rust in IPL 2020 since coming back from a troublesome injury, and has been as consistent as ever for SRH in the powerplay and at the death.

The Indian spearhead produced a lovely outswinger to dismiss Prithvi Shaw in the previous game, and later returned to scalp the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer and finish with figures of 2/25 in his 4 overs.

CSK have really struggled in the powerplay in IPL 2020 so far, as their openers have taken too much time to get themselves in. Bhuvneshwar could capitalise on this very issue, and even if the openers decide to go on the offensive, they are likely to lose their wickets to one of the best in the business with the new ball.

The pacer is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 game.

#2 Shane Watson

It's do or die time for Shane Watson at the top of the order

There is the slight chance that Shane Watson could be dropped for the returning Dwayne Bravo since Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran have become almost indispensable, but the Australian could be given the long rope - like he always is - by captain MS Dhoni.

Watson has been in decent form for CSK, although his numbers don't really show any indication of that. The burly opener was harassed by his perennial nemesis Axar Patel in the previous game, but he has an excellent record against SRH.

Watson scored a hundred in the 2018 IPL final against the same opposition, and took a particular liking to their best bowlers - Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar. If he plays, and it is likely that he will, he is a good candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 game.

#1 David Warner

David Warner looked in good nick against DC

SRH captain David Warner scored a fluent 45 in the previous game against the Delhi Capitals, and the innings was characterised by hard running between the wickets and the bad balls being dispatched for boundaries.

The Australian is arguably SRH's most important player, and he has scored fifties in each of his last 6 games against CSK. Warner hasn't been troubled by Deepak Chahar at all, and is comfortable against left-arm pacers (read Sam Curran) as well.

Warner is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 game.