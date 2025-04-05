DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 17

The 17th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, April 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
The Delhi Capitals have won both of their last two matches. They won their last match against the SunRisers Hyderabad by a massive margin of seven wickets. The Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have won only one of their last three matches. They lost their last match to the Rajasthan Royals by six runs.
These two teams have played a total of 30 head-to-head matches. Delhi have won 11 matches, while the Super Kings have won 19 matches.
CSK vs DC Match Details
The 17th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CSK vs DC, 17th Match
Date and Time: 5 April 2025, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Pitch Report
The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is a neutral venue with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor. The last match played at this venue was between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Chennai Super Kings, where a total of 342 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.
CSK vs DC Form Guide
CSK - L L W
DC - W W
CSK vs DC Probable Playing XI
CSK Playing XI
No injury updates
Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, and Shivam Dube (impact).
DC Playing XI
No injury updates
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, and Ashutosh Sharma (impact).
CSK vs DC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
KL Rahul
KL Rahul is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He has an exceptional head-to-head record. He has smashed 553 runs in 15 venue matches at an average of around 43. Abishek Porel is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match.
Batters
Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Ruturaj is in exceptional form and has scored 116 runs in the last three matches. Faf du Plessis is another good batter for today's match. He has smashed 79 runs in the last two matches.
All-rounders
Ravindra Jadeja
Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Jadeja will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has taken one wicket and scored 74 runs in the last three matches. Ravichandran Ashwin is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Noor Ahmad
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Noor Ahmad and Mitchell Starc. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Noor Ahmad is in exceptional form. He has picked up nine wickets in the last three matches. Kuldeep Yadav is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.
CSK vs DC match captain and vice-captain choices
Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra is one of the most crucial picks from the Chennai Super Kings, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings for his team and might bowl a few overs if required. He has smashed 106 runs in the last three matches.
Noor Ahmad
Noor Ahmad is another crucial pick from the Chennai Super Kings squad. He is in superb form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has taken nine wickets in the last three matches, including a four-wicket haul in the first match.
5 Must-Picks for CSK vs DC, 17th Match
Rachin Ravindra
Noor Ahmad
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Faf du Plessis
Axar Patel
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be neutral, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making a well-balanced team is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul
Batters: R Ravindra, R Gaikwad, F du Plessis
All-rounders: R Jadeja, A Patel
Bowlers: M Pathirana, N Ahmad, K Ahmed, M Starc, K Yadav
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul
Batters: R Ravindra, R Gaikwad, F du Plessis, R Tripathi, J Fraser McGurk
All-rounders: R Jadeja, A Patel
Bowlers: M Pathirana, N Ahmad, K Yadav
