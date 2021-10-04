DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 50

Match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has the Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday.

Both CSK and DC have qualified for the IPL playoffs. However, they will be keen to seal a top-two finish, which will guarantee them two tries at making it to the IPL final. While Delhi did get the better of the Super Kings in the reverse fixture, MS Dhoni and co. have been the team to beat since losing to the Capitals early in the tournament. With both teams eyeing the top-spot in the IPL points table, a cracking game beckons at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

DC vs CSK Probable Playing 11 Today

DC XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan

CSK XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif/Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur

Match Details

DC vs CSK, IPL 2021, Match 50

Date and Time: 4th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium is on the slower side. The pacers should ideally get some pace and bounce early on, although this may play into the batters' hands with the ball skidding on nicely. There is some turn on offer, bringing the spinners into play and making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being par at the venue.

Today's DC vs CSK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant: Although Rishabh Pant hasn't hit his strides yet, the southpaw has shown glimpses of his explosive ability with the bat. Pant's ability to score quick runs in the middle overs holds him in good stead and should give him the nod over MS Dhoni in your DC vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Faf du Plessis: While Ruturaj Gaikwad has stolen the limelight with his brilliant performances, his opening partner Faf du Plessis isn't far off. However, he hasn't been able to convert his starts into big ones, something he can be backed to do in this fixture.

Allrounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali hasn't hit his stride for Chennai in the UAE leg with both bat and ball. However, Ali's ability to take the bowlers on regardless of the situation holds him in high regard. Handy with the ball as well, one can expect Ali to deliver if picked in your DC vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada is one of the better bowlers in the competition with his rapid pace and ability to generate extra bounce being highly valued. Although he doesn't come into this game on the back of great form, he is a force to be reckoned with in the death overs, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in DC vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 755 points

Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 721 points

Avesh Khan (DC) - 687 points

Important Stats for DC vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 508 runs in 12 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 50.80

Shikhar Dhawan: 462 runs in 12 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 42.00

Avesh Khan: 21 wickets in 12 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 15.00

DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

DC vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Prithvi Shaw, Moeen Ali, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada and Shardul Thakur

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

DC vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Prithvi Shaw, Moeen Ali, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada and Shardul Thakur

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali

Edited by Samya Majumdar

