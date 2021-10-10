DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Qualifier 1

Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will look to avoid last-minute hassle and seal a place in the all-important IPL 2021 final with a good performance on Sunday. Although both sides come into the game on the back of a loss, DC and CSK have been the teams to beat this season. Chennai Super Kings, despite all their experience, have lost their previous four games against the Delhi Capitals, who will start the game as the clear favorites. With both teams eager to go a step further in their quest for glory, a cracking game beckons at the Dubai International Stadium.

DC vs CSK Probable Playing 11 Today

DC XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan

CSK XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur

Match Details

DC vs CSK, IPL 2021, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 10th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai is a decent one to bat on, with the pacers expected to get some help off the surface. There should be some swing and extra bounce on offer early on, keeping the batters on their toes. While the spinners aren't expected to get much spin off the surface, the dimensions of the ground could help them. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be par at this venue with dew expected to play a big part in the second innings.

Today's DC vs CSK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant: Although Rishabh Pant has blown hot and cold in the UAE leg, he is one of the cleanest hitters in the game. Given his ability to take on the bowlers in the middle overs, Pant is held in high regard and should ideally get the nod over the DC vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis comes into this game on the back of a sensational knock against Punjab Kings (PBKS), albeit in a losing cause. He has been in fairly decent form lately and should come up with a good performance in the DC vs CSK clash.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Unlike Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali hasn't been in the best of form and hasn't quite delivered with the ball either However, Ali's ability against spin is highly valued and will ideally come into play against the likes of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin in the middle overs.

Bowler

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje has been DC's best bowler in the UAE leg, with his searing pace and lethal swing getting the better of in-form batters such as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Virat Kohli in recent games. He has been used as an enforcer by Delhi and should be a must-have in your DC vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in DC vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 799 points

Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 855 points

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 825 points

Important Stats for DC vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 533 runs in 14 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 44.42

Shikhar Dhawan: 544 runs in 14 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 41.85

Avesh Khan: 22 wickets in 14 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 17.32

DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

DC vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Prithvi Shaw, Moeen Ali, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Shardul Thakur and Anrich Nortje

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Prithvi Shaw

DC vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Anrich Nortje

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali

Edited by Samya Majumdar