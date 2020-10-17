DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

Match 34 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) features the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locking horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Sharjah.

DC are one of the firm favourites in IPL 2020 and although they are comfortably in the top two positions, they have a number of concerns coming into this game. Two of their most important Indian players - Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer - are questionable due to injuries, while others - Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra - have been ruled out of the tournament altogether.

On the contrary, CSK are slowly appearing to find their form in IPL 2020, with the bowling attack starting to gel together as a unit. MS Dhoni's all-rounders were brilliant in their previous game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, with new opener Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja performing very well.

CSK cannot afford another loss at this stage of IPL 2020, and given DC's struggles with injuries, they'll back themselves to win two games on the trot for the first time in this campaign. Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs CSK IPL 2020 game.

#3 Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis bagged a golden duck in the previous game

After a brilliant start to his IPL 2020 campaign, Faf du Plessis hasn't done too well in his last 3 games and even bagged a golden duck in his last game. Some of this has been down to a lack of intent at the top of the order and needing to step on the accelerator, but the promotion of Sam Curran to an opening slot has seemed to have alleviated the concerns.

Irrespective of whether he opens the batting or comes in at No. 3, Du Plessis is due a big score and is bound to turn his IPL 2020 season around at the earliest. The South African has the complete backing of MS Dhoni and the CSK management, and could even improve upon the 43 he scored against the same team earlier in IPL 2020.

Du Plessis is a good candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs CSK IPL 2020 game.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has a lot on his plate now

After an indifferent start to his IPL 2020 season, Shikhar Dhawan has turned things around with a couple of positive knocks in his last few games. With Shreyas Iyer's availability for this game uncertain, the southpaw might not only have to take up the responsibility of captaincy but also shoulder much of the batting burden.

With Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane in a poor run of form, Dhawan can be expected to continue in the same vein and notch up a big score against CSK. He'll have to bat through the innings while still managing to attack in the powerplay, and he is the kind of batsman who rises up to the occasion.

Dhawan is another great choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs CSK IPL 2020 game.

#1 Sam Curran

Sam Curran was promoted to open the batting in CSK's previous IPL 2020 game

After being underutilised in IPL 2020 with the bat, Sam Curran was promoted to an opening role in CSK's previous game and justified the decision with some big hits in the powerplay. The all-rounder also picked up the key wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner, and got the ball to talk early on.

With his new role and recent form in mind, Curran could capitalise on the form that has made him a genuine candidate for the Most Valuable Player award. The Englishman is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs CSK IPL 2020 game.