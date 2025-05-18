DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 18, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) go head-to-head in the 60th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 18, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It's the second match of a Sunday doubleheader, with RR and PBKS clashing in the first.

This is a big game for the playoff chances of both teams. While GT have their eyes set on a Top-2 Finish, DC's recent drop-off in form could see them settle for even a fourth-place finish, given the intense competition for the playoff spots this season.

The break in IPL action would have given both teams plenty of time to reflect on their campaign so far and strategize for the remainder of the season. In what should be a hard-fought contest, let's look at three Dream11 differentials who could have a good game.

#3 Sameer Rizvi (BAT) (DC)

Attacking batter Sameer Rizvi is likely to re-enter DC's playing XI for this match. One of the most sought-after players in the IPL 2024 Auction, Rizvi's reputation as a power-hitter and his stunning performances in the UP T20 Leagues and in domestic cricket made the Capitals sign him for IPL 2025.

He couldn't make much of an impact in the couple of opportunities he received, but a string of low scores for Karun Nair, and a few player unavailabilities could see him return to the team. The 21-year-old is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball, and should have no problem hitting sixes at a venue as small as the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

While he's certainly a risky option given the lack of performances, Rizvi could be a rewarding Dream11 differential pick if he features in this match.

#2 Vipraj Nigam (ALL) (DC)

Vipraj Nigam has been one of the best uncapped players in IPL 2025.

While Jos Buttler smashed him out of the attack in the reverse fixture, the resurgent Vipraj Nigam will be keen to make a comeback in this match. The leg-spinning all-rounder has been one of the finds of the season for DC and has made some crucial contributions with both bat and ball.

In his last match at this venue against KKR, Vipraj smashed a 19-ball 38 in addition to picking up two big wickets with the ball. Since he's a leg-spinner, he's likely to be backed by his captain to bowl an extra over even if he goes for runs because of his wicket-taking potential.

While it's always risky to select uncapped bowling options against a top three as good as GT's, Vipraj certainly has what it takes to deliver a Dream11 points haul in this match.

#1 R Sai Kishore (BOWL) (GT)

GT's usage of Sai Kishore in the reverse fixture drew some ire, with the in-form left-arm spinner getting only one over right at the end of the DC innings. However, Sai Kishore took what limited opportunity he got, conceding only nine runs and picking up the wicket of Ashutosh Sharma.

At a much more spin-friendly Delhi venue, Sai Kishore is likely to be used better by the Titans, increasing his point-scoring potential. DC have struggled against quality spin bowling throughout this IPL, and their batting unit looks quite brittle, especially once KL Rahul gets out.

With plenty of wicket-taking potential and conditions conducive for spin, a smart and attacking bowler like Sai Kishore could reward his Dream11 owners handsomely in this match.

