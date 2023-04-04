DC vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's IPL 2023 match - April 4th, 2023

Delhi Capitals will host the Gujarat Titans in Match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 4.

Delhi Capitals lost their IPL 2023 opening fixtures against the Lucknow Super Giants by 50 runs. However, they will look to get back to winning ways during their upcoming fixture.

Meanwhile, defending champions Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in the IPL 2023 season opener. They have their eyes on the trophy and will look to make it two wins in a row.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the DC vs GT contest.

#3 David Warner (DC)

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner plays a shot against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner scored a half-century during his side's opening encounter vs LSG. He will continue to open the innings with Prithvi Shaw and the onus will be on him to score runs in bulk for the Delhi-based franchise.

The skipper is expected to lead his side with an example. He is a must-pick in your Dream11 team and could be considered for the multiplier option as well.

#2 Rashid Khan (GT)

Rashid Khan sends one into the stand during IPL 2023 season opener (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Gujarat Titans player Rashid Khan must find a place for himself in your Dream11 team for the DC vs GT contest. He picked up a couple of wickets during the IPL 2023 season opener. The Afghanistan spinner dismissed Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes.

He is a tough bowler to face and could finish his four-overs spell economically and will surely have wickets to his name. Rashid could also fetch you some additional points with the bat as he can tonk the ball really well.

A complete all-round package and also a frontrunner for the captain or vice-captain choice for today's DC vs GT Dream11 contest.

#1 Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubham Gill wins the award for hitting the most fours during IPL 2023 match between GT and CSK (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Gujarat Titans' opener Shubman Gill amassed 63 runs off 36 deliveries during Match 1 of IPL 2023 against the Chennai Super Kings. The Indian batter his 6 boundaries and 3 sixes during his time in the middle.

The 23-year-old is expected to continue his red-hot form and is likely to play a key role for his side against DC. Make sure he finds a place in your DC vs GT Dream11 team for Match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023).

