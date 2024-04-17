DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 32

The 32nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) squaring off against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Delhi Capitals are on a losing streak as they have won only two of their last six matches, and are currently placed ninth in the points table. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are sixth in the points table with three wins from their six matches. They had a mediocre season till now, but will be looking forward to winning upcoming games.

These two sides have locked horns thrice, and Gujarat Titans have dominated Delhi Capitals in two matches. Last time when these two teams met, Delhi Capitals won by just 5 runs.

DC vs GT Match Details

The 32nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 17 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DC vs GT, 32nd match

Date and Time: 17th April 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is a batting paradise where there is not much for bowlers. Pacers are crucial in death overs where they can get a few wickets.

The last IPL match played here was between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, where a total of 399 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets. Gujarat Titans have won eight of their 13 matches played at this venue.

DC vs GT Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

DC - W L L W L

GT - W L L W L

DC vs GT Probable Playing XI

DC Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh is unavailable

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade (wk), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi

DC vs GT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 190 runs in just eight matches at this venue. Matthew Wade is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match as this pitch will assist his aggressive batting style.

Batters

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has an average of 79 at this venue and 31 against Delhi Capitals. David Warner and Sai Sudharsan are other good batter picks for today's match. Notably, Sai Sudharsan has smashed 404 runs in nine matches played at this venue.

All-rounders

Axar Patel

Rahul Tewatia and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Axar Patel has smashed 71 runs in theee head-to-head matches, but went wicket less in all the matches. He has smashed 89 runs and taken eight wickets in as many matches played at this venue.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Kuldeep Yadav and Rashid Khan. They have excellent head-to-head stats and venue records. Mohit Sharma is another good bowler who has taken 26 wickets in 12 matches at this venue. He has also taken 14 wickets in the 12 matches played against Delhi Capitals.

DC vs GT match captain and vice-captain choices

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill loves performing at this venue and has exceptional head-to-head stats too. He has smashed 951 runs in 16 venue matches at an average of 79 and a strike rate of 164. He has already smashed 255 runs in the last six matches.

David Warner

David Warner can be expected to do well against Gujarat Titans and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has already smashed 166 runs in the last six matches. He is expected to make best use of the powerplay overs.

5 Must-Picks for DC vs GT, 32nd match

Shubman Gill

Sai Sudharsan

Rashid Khan

David Warner

Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to win grand leagues in this match.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Pant

Batters: P Shaw, D Warner, S Sudharsan, S Gill, T Stubbs

All-rounders: A Patel

Bowlers: R Khan, K Ahmed, K Yadav, M Sharma

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Pant, S Hope, M Wade

Batters: P Shaw, D Warner, S Sudharsan, S Gill

All-rounders: A Patel

Bowlers: R Khan, K Yadav, M Sharma

