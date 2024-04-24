DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 40

The 40th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) squaring off against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Delhi Capitals are currently placed eighth in the points table with only three wins of their last 8 matches. They need to win almost every upcoming match to enter the playoffs. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are sixth in the points table with four wins of their eight matches. They had a mediocre season till now, but will be looking forward to winning upcoming games.

These two sides have locked horns four times, and both the teams have won two each. They met around a week back, and the match was won by Delhi Capitals by six wickets.

Trending

DC vs GT Match Details

The 40th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 24 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DC vs GT, 40th match

Date and Time: 24th April 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is good for both batters and bowlers. Pacers are crucial in death overs where they are able to get a few wickets. The last IPL match played here was between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, where a total of 465 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets. Teams batting first have won 7 of the last 22 matches.

DC vs GT Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

DC - L W W L L

GT - W L W L L

DC vs GT Probable Playing XI

DC Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh is unavailable

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier

DC vs GT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has already smashed 254 runs in the last 8 matches, and also has an average of 40 at this venue. Wriddhiman Saha is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has an average of 32 against Delhi Capitals. David Warner and Sai Sudharsan are other good batter picks for today's match. Sudharsan has smashed 151 runs in just 4 matches played at this venue. Warner, on the other hand, has an average of 33 at this venue.

All-rounders

Axar Patel

Azmatullah Omarzai and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Patel has smashed 71 runs and taken 1 wicket in 4 head-to-head matches and has also smashed 363 runs and taken 16 wickets in 20 venue matches.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Kuldeep Yadav and Rashid Khan. They have excellent head-to-head stats and venue records. Mohit Sharma is another good bowler who has taken 10 wickets in the last 8 matches. He has also taken 14 wickets in the 13 matches played against Delhi Capitals.

DC vs GT match captain and vice-captain choices

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill loves performing at this venue and has exceptional head-to-head stats too. He would look to play a memorable innings in his 100th IPL match. He has smashed 298 runs in the last 8 matches and has an average of 32 in 13 matches against Delhi Capitals.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has played well against Gujarat Titans and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has already smashed 254 runs in the last 8 matches. He has smashed 59 runs in 2 matches against Gujarat Titans, and has an average of 40 at this venue at a strike rate of 169.

5 Must-Picks for DC vs GT, 40th match

Shubman Gill

Sai Sudharsan

Rashid Khan

David Warner

Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to win grand leagues in this match.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Pant

Batters: J Fraser, D Warner (vc), S Sudharsan, S Gill (c), T Stubbs

All-rounders: A Patel

Bowlers: R Khan, K Ahmed, K Yadav, M Sharma

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Pant (c), W Saha

Batters: J Fraser, D Warner, S Sudharsan, S Gill

All-rounders: A Patel, A Omarzai

Bowlers: R Khan (vc), K Yadav, M Sharma

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️