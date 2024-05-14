DC vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 64

The 64th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) square off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LKN) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DC vs LKN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Delhi Capitals are currently placed sixth in the points table as they have won six of their last 13 matches. They need to win today's match with a big margin to be in the playoffs race. The Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are placed seventh in the points table with six wins of their last 12 matches. They still have two matches remaining, and if they win both the matches, then they have a high chance of qualifying.

These two squads have played a total of four head-to-head matches, out of which the Delhi Capitals have won only one match. The Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have won three matches.

DC vs LKN Match Details

The 64th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 14 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DC vs LKN, 64th Match

Date and Time: 14th May 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi supports batters. The pitch is good to bat on during the first innings after which spinners tend to become more important. The last match played here was between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals, where a total of 422 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets. Delhi Capitals have won 38 of their 83 venue matches.

DC vs LKN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

DC - L W L W W

LKN - L L W L W

DC vs LKN Probable Playing XI

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

Jake Fraser-McGurk, David Warner, Abhishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Kumar Kushagra, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Rasikh Salam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ishant Sharma.

LKN Playing XI

No injury updates

Lokesh Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krishnappa Gowtham, and Yash Thakur.

DC vs LKN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He has already smashed 460 runs in the last 12 matches. He has an average of 30 against Delhi Capitals. Nicholas Pooran is another good wicketkeeper pick, who has smashed 363 runs in the last 12 matches.

Batters

Jake Fraser McGurk

Tristan Stubbs and Jake Fraser McGurk are the two best batters to pick for today's Dream11 team. Jake Fraser McGurk has smashed 330 runs in the last eight matches. David Warner is another good pick for today's match, who has an average of 33 at this venue.

All-rounders

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Axar Patel has smashed 221 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last 13 matches. He has smashed 455 runs and taken 18 wickets in 24 venue matches.

Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav. They have exceptional numbers on this pitch and the head-to-head records also favor them. Kuldeep Yadav has taken 16 wickets in the 16 venue matches. Naveen Ul Haq is another good bowler who has taken 10 wickets in the last 8 matches.

DC vs LKN match captain and vice-captain choices

Jake Fraser McGurk

Jake Fraser McGurk showed his dominance in all the matches till now. He is using the powerplay overs to the best of his extent, and smashing a lot of runs. He has already smashed 330 runs in the last eight matches. He has smashed 222 runs in just four venue matches.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul loves performing against Delhi Capitals and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has already smashed 460 runs in the last 12 matches. He has an average of 30 in 16 head-to-head matches, which increases to 34 while batting first.

5 Must-Picks for DC vs LKN, 64th Match

Jake Fraser McGurk

KL Rahul

Axar Patel

Marcus Stoinis

Nicholas Pooran

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, N Pooran, A Porel

Batters: J Fraser McGurk, T Stubbs

All-rounders: M Stoinis, A Patel

Bowlers: K Yadav, K Ahmed, M Kumar, N Ul Haq

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, N Pooran, A Porel, S Hope, Q de Kock

Batters: J Fraser McGurk, T Stubbs

All-rounders: M Stoinis, A Patel

Bowlers: K Yadav, M Kumar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback