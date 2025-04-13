DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 13, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) go head-to-head with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 29th match of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, April 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

DC have made the perfect start to the season with four wins in four, and after completing two home games at Vizag, they'll look to start well in their first home match at Delhi. With their bowling attack in good form and a high-flying KL Rahul leading the charge with the bat, they'll back themselves to have a good game tonight.

However, their opponents MI are desperately searching for a win as they come into this fixture on the back of successive defeats. They'll need their bowlers to step up and support Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, with their top order batting also leaving a lot to be desired.

In what should be a high-scoring and entertaining clash, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials.

Deepak Chahar needs to deliver powerplay wickets for MI.

One of MI's big-money signings at the auction, Deepak Chahar, hasn't made the best of starts to this season. While he started the season decently with wickets in the first three matches, he has been expensive in the last couple of games and has also gone wicketless, leading to him not bowling post the powerplay.

However, Chahar is a very accomplished bowler with plenty of success in his stint with CSK. The DC opening pair has struggled this season, and given Chahar's prowess in the powerplay, he could get to a solid Dream11 haul if there's some swing on offer.

Considering that he also offers some batting depth at No. 8 for MI, he could be a handy Dream11 differential in this match.

You wouldn't expect a player as popular as Will Jacks to have differential-level Dream11 ownership this season, but with a highest score of 22 in four matches, it's quite understandable. However, Jacks is definitely a better player than those numbers suggest, and his explosive batting ability could come to the fore on what should be a good batting surface.

No. 3 could be the right position for Jacks in this match as he could come in to bat toward the end of the powerplay which tends to be quite high-scoring. His explosive point-scoring potential makes him an exciting Dream11 differential tonight.

Belligerent keeper-batter Abishek Porel could be a powerful Dream11 differential in this match. He has had a middling season so far, with a couple of handy contributions above 30 and two very early dismissals. However, he could be quite a handful for the MI bowlers to deal with at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Last season, Porel smashed 201 runs in the four innings he played at the venue, averaging 50.2 at a strike rate of 170.3. His terrific boundary-hitting ability against both pace and spin combined with his stellar venue record makes him a really good punt on Dream11 in this game.

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More