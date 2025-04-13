DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 29

The 29th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) squaring off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
The Delhi Capitals are the only unbeaten team of IPL 2025. They have won all of their last four matches. They won their last match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets. The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, need to wake up before it's too late. They have won only one of their last five matches.
The two teams have played a total of 35 head-to-head matches. Mumbai Indians have won 19 matches while Delhi Capitals have won 16.
DC vs MI Match Details
The 29th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
DC vs MI, 29th Match
Date and Time: 13th April, 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Pitch Report
The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is flat with a lot of opportunities for batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and past records. The pitch is often called a road as it offers a lot of assistance to batters. The last match played at this venue was between Bangladesh and India back in October 2024, where 356 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.
DC vs MI Form Guide
DC - Won 4 of their last 4 matches
MI - Won 1 of their last 5 matches
DC vs MI Probable Playing XI
DC Playing XI
No injury updates
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma (impact)
MI Playing XI
No injury updates
Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma (impact)
DC vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
KL Rahul
KL Rahul is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional head-to-head record. He has smashed 185 runs in the last three matches. Ryan Rickelton is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
Suryakumar Yadav
Faf du Plessis and Suryakumar Yadav are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Suryakumar Yadav was in great form in the recent matches and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 199 runs in the last five matches. Tilak Varma is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Hardik Pandya will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 81 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last four matches. Will Jacks is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
Mitchell Starc
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Mitchell Starc has an exceptional venue record. He has taken 9 wickets in the last four matches. Jasprit Bumrah is another good bowler pick for today's match.
DC vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya is one of the most crucial picks from Mumbai Indians as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 81 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last four matches.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul is one of the most crucial picks from the Delhi Capitals squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 185 runs in the last four matches. He has smashed 950 runs in 18 head-to-head matches at an average of around 79.
5 Must-Picks for DC vs MI, 29th Match
KL Rahul
Hardik Pandya
Mitchell Starc
Suryakumar Yadav
Faf du Plessis
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders captain and vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, R Rickelton
Batters: F du Plessis, S Yadav, T Varma, T Stubbs
All-rounders: H Pandya, A Patel
Bowlers: M Starc, J Bumrah, K Yadav
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul
Batters: F du Plessis, S Yadav, T Varma
All-rounders: H Pandya, A Patel, W Jacks
Bowlers: M Starc, J Bumrah, K Yadav, T Boult
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS