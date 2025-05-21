DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 63

The 63rd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) squaring off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Three teams have already qualified for the playoffs and one of Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will join them. Mumbai Indians have won seven of their last 12 matches. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have won six of their last 12 matches, but are on 11 points as one match was washed out due to rain.
These two teams have played a total of 36 head-to-head matches. Mumbai Indians have won 20 matches while Delhi Capitals have won 16 matches.
DC vs MI Match Details
The 63rd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 21 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
DC vs MI, 63rd Match
Date and Time: 21st May 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Pitch Report
The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to get the ball outside the boundary. Pacers are only effective in the powerplay overs as the ball swings a lot. Dew factor is expected to be there, so the team winning the toss should look to chase. The last match played here was between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, where a total of 302 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.
DC vs MI Form Guide
DC - Won 6 of their last 12 matches
MI - Won 7 of their last 12 matches
DC vs MI Probable Playing XI
DC Playing XI
No injury updates
Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, T Natarajan, Ashutosh Sharma (impact)
MI Playing XI
No injury updates
Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma (impact)
DC vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
KL Rahul
KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He has smashed 493 runs in just 11 matches, including a century in the last match. Ryan Rickelton is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
Suryakumar Yadav
Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Suryakumar Yadav is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously. He has smashed 510 runs in the last 12 matches. Tristan Stubbs is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.
All-rounders
Hardik Pandya
Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Hardik Pandya will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 158 runs and taken 13 wickets in the last 11 matches. Will Jacks is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.
Bowlers
Trent Boult
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Trent Boult is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 18 wickets in the last 12 matches. Jasprit Bumrah is another good bowler for today's match.
DC vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices
KL Rahul
KL Rahul is one of the most crucial picks from Delhi Capitals as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings and is in great form. He has smashed 493 runs in the last 11 matches of the season.
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best picks from the Mumbai Indians squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 510 runs in the last 12 matches.
5 Must-Picks for DC vs MI, 63rd Match
Rohit Sharma
KL Rahul
Ryan Rickelton
Suryakumar Yadav
Hardik Pandya
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, A Porel, R Rickelton
Batters: S Yadav, R Sharma, T Stubbs
All-rounders: H Pandya, W Jacks, A Patel
Bowlers: T Boult, J Bumrah
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, R Rickelton
Batters: S Yadav, R Sharma, T Stubbs
All-rounders: H Pandya, V Nigam, A Patel
Bowlers: T Boult, J Bumrah, D Chahar
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS