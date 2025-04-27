DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 27, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns in the 46th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 27, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. KL Rahul's fiery 93* helped DC claim a win in the reverse fixture, and RCB will be keen to give it back to the hosts tonight.

Rajat Patidar's side have maintained a perfect away record this season, and will look to make it their sixth away win on the bounce tonight. DC will be boosted by the return of vice-captain Faf du Plessis and will look to do the double over RCB, reclaiming the top spot on the points table in the process.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy candidates for this much-awaited clash.

DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match

#3 KL Rahul (WK) (DC)

Despite having a sub-par record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, KL Rahul's form and consistency help him force his way into the captaincy conversation on Dream11 for this fixture. Rahul became the fastest batter to get to 5000 IPL runs during his match-winning half-century against LSG on April 22, and has been in great form this season.

He loves playing against RCB, averaging 74.1 against his former team, but also averages a poor 19.6 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, a surprising stat for a batter of his caliber. Nevertheless, his point-scoring potential both as a wicketkeeper and as a batter is quite high, and after his 93* against RCB in the reverse fixture, he's definitely a good Dream11 captaincy choice for this game.

After a slow start to the season, DC captain Axar Patel is firing on all cylinders. He bowled a wonderfully tight spell against LSG, finishing with impressive figures of 0/29 in four overs, despite bowling three of them in the powerplay to Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram.

The southpaw has also been making steady contributions with the bat, with scores of 34, 39, and 34* in his last three outings. With Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma in great form for RCB, Axar will be the key in countering them tonight.

His all-round point-scoring potential should come to the fore at a venue that's good for the batters but also aids the spinners. He could be an excellent Dream11 captaincy option tonight.

Virat Kohli is one of the best Dream11 captaincy picks for this match.

Virat Kohli could be one of the best Dream11 captaincy picks in this match. Being a hometown boy, Kohli knows the Delhi surface quite well and enjoys batting there, averaging 72.7 at a strike rate of close to 150 in T20s. He has been in great form in IPL 2025 and is one of the frontrunners for the Orange Cap, scoring 392 runs in nine matches.

The RCB opener could dig in and play another anchoring innings to avoid the type of collapse they had against DC in the reverse fixture. A batter in red-hot form with a high powerplay boundary percentage and a good knowledge of the conditions, Kohli is a standout Dream11 captaincy pick for this fixture.

