DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 46

The 46th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) squaring off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

This is the battle between the top teams of IPL 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are third on points table with six wins of nine matches. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are currently placed second on the points table. They have won six of their eight matches.

The two teams have played a total of 32 head-to-head matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 19 matches while Delhi Capitals have won 12. One match ended without any result.

DC vs RCB Match Details

The 46th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 27 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DC vs RCB, 46th Match

Date and Time: 27th April, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is flat with a lot of opportunities for batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and past records. The last match played at this venue was between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, where a total of 376 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets. Delhi Capitals won that match in the Super Over.

DC vs RCB Form Guide

DC - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

RCB - Won 6 of their last 9 matches

DC vs RCB Probable Playing XI

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma (impact)

RCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma (impact)

DC vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional head-to-head record. He has smashed 323 runs in the last seven matches. Phil Salt is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Virat Kohli was in great form in the recent matches and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 392 runs in the last nine matches. Devdutt Padikkal is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Axar Patel

Krunal Pandya and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Axar Patel will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 174 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last eight matches. Vipraj Nigam is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Josh Hazlewood and Kuldeep Yadav. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Josh Hazlewood has an exceptional venue record. He has also taken 16 wickets in the last nine matches. Mitchell Starc is another good bowler pick for today's match.

DC vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the most crucial picks from Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and has exceptional records. He has smashed 392 runs in the last nine matches. He smashed 22 runs in just 14 balls in the last match against Delhi Capitals.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is one of the most crucial picks from Delhi Capitals squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 323 runs in the last seven matches. He smashed 93 runs in just 53 balls in the last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

5 Must-Picks for DC vs RCB, 46th Match

KL Rahul

Axar Patel

Josh Hazlewood

Phil Salt

Virat Kohli

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders captain and vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, P Salt, A Porel

Batters: V Kohli, R Patidar, D Padikkal

All-rounders: K Pandya, A Patel

Bowlers: M Starc, J Hazlewood, K Yadav

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, P Salt, A Porel

Batters: V Kohli, R Patidar, D Padikkal, K Nair

All-rounders: A Patel

Bowlers: M Starc, J Hazlewood, K Yadav

