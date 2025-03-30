DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – March 30, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash in the 10th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, March 30. The match will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

This 3:30 pm fixture in Vizag is set to be a high-scoring contest between two teams that possess the firepower to post big totals. SRH did so in their first match of the season (scoring 286) in Hyderabad against RR, but their batting unit faltered in their most recent outing against LSG. They'll be keen to go back to crossing the 200-run barrier tonight.

DC, meanwhile, lacked stability in their batting, but managed to sneak through to a win in their only game of the season against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). They'll hope that the returning KL Rahul will provide that assurance in the middle order.

On that note, let's look at three Dream11 differentials who could have a solid outing.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match

Amid a disappointing loss to LSG, one positive for SRH was the performance of Aniket Verma in their middle order. The 23-year-old Madhya Pradesh batter smashed five sixes in his blistering cameo of 36 off just 13 balls. His game against spin will be crucial for an SRH team that has struggled against the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel in the past.

On what should be a terrific batting surface, Aniket could record a sizeable haul if he gets going and bats till the end of the SRH innings. Since he's an uncapped player with only two IPL appearances to his name, selecting him is a risky move, but it could pay huge dividends to his Dream11 backers.

DC seem to have unearthed a new star in leg-spin bowling all-rounder Vipraj Nigam. When everyone thought the game was lost against LSG, the 20-year-old turned up with the bat, smashing a 15-ball 39 to bring them back in the 210-run chase.

Earlier in the match, he also bowled quite well, picking up the wicket of Aiden Markram, and was unlucky not to dismiss the dangerous Nicholas Pooran, courtesy of a dropped catch. Likely to bat at No. 7 and bowl a minimum of three overs in this fixture, Vipraj could be a handy Dream11 differential to include in your teams in this match.

It's a real surprise to see Abishek Porel having differential-level ownership again, despite him batting at No. 3 for DC this season. Although he got out for a duck against LSG, there is an opportunity for Dream11 players to steal a march on their opponents.

He played a gem of an inning the last time he faced SRH, smashing seven boundaries and one six for a 22-ball 42-run knock. He's a great player of spin and pace, and this could well be a breakout season for him.

He's also expected to be the designated wicketkeeper for DC, and considering his overall high points ceiling, he should be a powerful Dream11 differential in this match.

