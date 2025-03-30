DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – March 30, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) face off in the 10th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 30, at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. It's the first match of the Sunday doubleheader, with the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings set to clash later in the day.

Ad

DC pulled off an absolute heist in their first match of the season against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). While their bowling attack did well to restrict the LSG batters in the death overs, their batting left a lot to be desired. It took a special knock from Ashutosh Sharma (31-ball 66*) to take them over the line in the last over, as they chased down 210.

SRH's batting unit had a rare off-day in their last outing against LSG, and they'll look to bounce back strongly with a win in Vizag, a venue that might see them receive more home support than the official home team, DC.

Ad

Trending

In what should be a high-scoring game, let's look at three players who'll make good Dream11 captaincy choices.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match

DC skipper Axar Patel could be a terrific Dream11 captaincy option in this match. The all-rounder looks set to walk out to bat at No. 5 in every game and looked in great touch in his brief stay at the crease against LSG, making a useful 11-ball 22. He was also unlucky not to pick up a wicket in his tight spell of 0/18 in three overs.

Ad

His all-round point-scoring potential, combined with the ability to take on the SRH bowlers in the middle and death overs, makes him a very reliable Dream11 pick. While not as explosive as some of the batters in this match, Axar could be a smart captaincy choice for your teams.

Abhishek Sharma smashed a 12-ball 46 the last time he faced DC.

It's not been the start to the tournament that SRH opener Abhishek Sharma would've desired. The southpaw hasn't been able to match the batting output of his opening partner, Travis Head, and will look to set that right in this match.

Ad

If he gets going in the powerplay, Abhishek is the best bet for SRH to take on the DC spinners, who are a negative matchup to most of the SRH batters, barring Heinrich Klaasen. His high boundary % and fearless batting approach are both a positive and a negative on Dream11, but on what should be a great batting surface, expect him to have a good outing.

Considering that he could also chip in with the ball, Abhishek Sharma is a great Dream11 captaincy option for this match.

Ad

#1 Travis Head (BAT) (SRH)

Travis Head has hit the ground running in IPL 2025, scoring 114 runs in two innings at a stellar strike rate of 193.22. Barring a slightly negative matchup against compatriot Mitchell Starc, Head could take the attack to the DC bowlers in the powerplay, and given how good he has been against pacers, a 100-point haul by the end of the sixth over shouldn't be a surprise.

The last time Head faced DC, he smashed a 32-ball 89, rightfully winning the Player of the Match award. Given his current form and his destructive ability, he's the best Dream11 captaincy choice on paper in this match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback