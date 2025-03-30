DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 10

The 10th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Capitals won their last match against Lucknow Super Giants by one wicket. Ashutosh Sharma played a match-winning knock of 66 runs in just 31 balls. The SunRisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, won one of their last two matches. They lost their last match to Lucknow Super Giants by a massive margin of five wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 24 head-to-head matches. The SunRisers Hyderabad have won 13 matches, while the Delhi Capitals have won 11 matches.

DC vs SRH Match Details

The 10th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on March 30 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The game will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DC vs SRH, 10th Match

Date and Time: 30 March 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is flat with a lot of opportunities for batters. Chasing should be preferred, considering the dew factor in the last few games. The last match played at this venue was between the Delhi Capitals and the Lucknow Super Giants, where a total of 420 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

DC vs SRH Form Guide

DC - W

SRH - L W

DC vs SRH Probable Playing XI

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, and Mohit Sharma (Impact player).

SRH Playing XI

No injury updates

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh, and Adam Zampa (impact).

DC vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 106 runs in the last two matches and has a high chance of playing a big knock on this batting-friendly wicket. Heinrich Klaasen is another good wicketkeeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Travis Head

Travis Head and Faf du Plessis are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Head was in good form in the last year's IPL and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 114 runs in the last two matches. Jake Fraser McGurk is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Abhishek Sharma will open the innings with Travis Head and will also bowl a good number of overs in today's match. Nitish Reddy is another good all-rounder for today's match. He has smashed 62 runs in the last two matches.

Bowlers

Mitchell Starc

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Starc has an exceptional venue record. He took three wickets in the last match against Lucknow Super Giants. Kuldeep Yadav is another good bowler for today's match.

DC vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices

Travis Head

Travis Head is one of the most crucial picks from the SunRisers Hyderabad, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and has exceptional records. He has smashed 114 runs in the last two matches.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan is another crucial pick from the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. He is in excellent form and can once again perform well at this venue. He played a match-winning knock of 106 runs in just 47 balls in the last match against the Rajasthan Royals.

5 Must-Picks for DC vs SRH, 10th Match

Faf du Plessis

Travis Head

Ishan Kishan

Abhishek Sharma

Heinrich Klaasen

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters and all-rounders captain and vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: H Klaasen, I Kishan

Batters: F du Plessis, T Head, T Stubbs

All-rounders: A Patel, A Sharma, K Nitish Reddy

Bowlers: M Starc, K Yadav, P Cummins

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: H Klaasen, I Kishan, KL Rahul

Batters: F du Plessis, T Head, J Fraser McGurk

All-rounders: A Sharma, K Nitish Reddy

Bowlers: M Starc, M Shami, P Cummins

