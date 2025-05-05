DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 55

The 55th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) squaring off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, May 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
SunRisers Hyderabad are almost out of the tournament as they have won only three of their 10 matches. They lost their last match to Gujarat Titans by 38 runs. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have won six of their10 matches. They lost their last match of the season to Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs.
The two teams have played a total of 25 head-to-head matches. SunRisers Hyderabad have won 13 matches while Delhi Capitals have won 12.
DC vs SRH Match Details
The 55th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 5 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
DC vs SRH, 55th Match
Date and Time: 5th May, 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Pitch Report
The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is a batting paradise, where batters find it easy to get the ball to the boundary. Top order batters and all-rounders are crucial at this venue. Dew factor is expected to be there, so the team winning the toss should look to chase. The last match played here was between SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, where a total of 289 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.
DC vs SRH Form Guide
DC - Won 6 of their last 10 matches
SRH - Won 3 of their last 10 matches
DC vs SRH Probable Playing XI
DC Playing XI
No injury updates
Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar, Faf du Plessis, Ashutosh Sharma (impact)
SRH Playing XI
No injury updates
Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Aniket Verma (impact)
DC vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
KL Rahul
KL Rahul is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He is also performing the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 371 runs in the last nine matches. Heinrich Klaasen is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
Faf du Plessis
Travis Head and Faf du Plessis are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Faf du Plessis is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously. He has smashed 165 runs in just five matches. Tristan Stubbs is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
Abhishek Sharma
Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Abhishek Sharma will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 314 runs in the last ten matches. Vipraj Nigam is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
Mitchell Starc
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Harshal Patel and Mitchell Starc. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Mitchell Starc is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 14 wickets in the last ten matches. Pat Cummins is another good bowler pick for today's match.
DC vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices
Axar Patel
Axar Patel is one of the most crucial picks from Delhi Capitals as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 232 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last 10 matches of the tournament.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul is no doubt another good pick from the Delhi Capitals squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 371 runs in the last nine matches. He will earn additional points from wicket-keeping duties.
5 Must-Picks for DC vs SRH, 55th Match
Axar Patel
KL Rahul
Faf du Plessis
Heinrich Klaasen
Abhishek Sharma
Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, A Porel, H Klaasen
Batters: F du Plessis, T Head, T Stubbs
All-rounders: A Sharma, A Patel
Bowlers: M Starc, P Cummins, H Patel
Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, A Porel, H Klaasen
Batters: F du Plessis, K Nair
All-rounders: A Sharma, A Patel
Bowlers: M Starc, P Cummins, H Patel, K Yadav
