GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 25, 2025

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified May 25, 2025 08:02 IST
2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Devon Conway can be a game-changer (Image: Getty)

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play their final league match of IPL 2025 against former champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 25 at 3.30 pm IST. Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to the big game between GT and CSK.

While this match is not that important for the Chennai Super Kings, the Gujarat Titans need to win this match to qualify for the Qualifier 1 match in the playoffs. Shubman Gill's team suffered a setback in their last match against the Lucknow Super Giants. They will be keen to return to the winning track on May 25.

Meanwhile, CSK will aim to spoil GT's party and end their campaign on a winning note. Before the match between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings begins, here's a quick glance at the three differentials Dream11 users can select for their fantasy teams.

#3 Devon Conway (WK) (CSK)

Devon Conway has disappointed the Chennai Super Kings fans with his inconsistent performances in the IPL 2025 season so far. Conway could not impress much in CSK's last match against the Rajasthan Royals. However, he has a decent record at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Overseas players have enjoyed batting in Ahmedabad because of the batter-friendly conditions. In the last match, Mitchell Marsh stunned the Gujarat Titans by scoring a century for the Lucknow Super Giants. If Conway gets going for CSK, he can return with a big score as well.

At the time of writing, only 36.21% of users had Conway in their fantasy teams. At the cost of 6.5 credits, Conway can be a great differential pick.

#2 Sherfane Rutherford (BAT) (GT)

Quite a few fantasy users will be skeptical about including any of the Gujarat Titans batters besides their Top 3, namely Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. However, it is pertinent to note that Sherfane Rutherford has done a fantastic job whenever he has received an opportunity to bat.

Rutherford has shown he can smack the ball hard and hit sixes at will. Even if Rutherford plays 15-odd deliveries, he can whack a quickfire 30 and score valuable fantasy points, which can make him a differential pick.

#1 Rashid Khan (BOWL) (GT)

Rashid Khan has looked off-color in IPL 2025. The Lucknow Super Giants took him to the cleaners in their last match against the Gujarat Titans. Captain Shubman Gill did not give Rashid his full quota of four overs.

However, Rashid is a champion cricketer who should deliver a match-winning performance soon. The Chennai Super Kings' batting department does not have much experience. Rashid can trouble the CSK batters at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

There was a time when Rashid Khan would be present in almost every IPL fantasy team. However, for the match between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings, less than 15% of Dream11 users have included him in their team. At the price of 7.5 credits, Rashid can be a great value for money pick even if he returns with two wickets. Expect Rashid to return to form in the upcoming IPL 2025 match.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
