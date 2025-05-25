GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 25, 2025

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play their final league match of IPL 2025 against former champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 25 at 3.30 pm IST. Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to the big game between GT and CSK.

Ad

While this match is not that important for the Chennai Super Kings, the Gujarat Titans need to win this match to qualify for the Qualifier 1 match in the playoffs. Shubman Gill's team suffered a setback in their last match against the Lucknow Super Giants. They will be keen to return to the winning track on May 25.

Meanwhile, CSK will aim to spoil GT's party and end their campaign on a winning note. Before the match between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings begins, here's a quick glance at the three differentials Dream11 users can select for their fantasy teams.

Ad

Trending

#3 Devon Conway (WK) (CSK)

Devon Conway has disappointed the Chennai Super Kings fans with his inconsistent performances in the IPL 2025 season so far. Conway could not impress much in CSK's last match against the Rajasthan Royals. However, he has a decent record at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Overseas players have enjoyed batting in Ahmedabad because of the batter-friendly conditions. In the last match, Mitchell Marsh stunned the Gujarat Titans by scoring a century for the Lucknow Super Giants. If Conway gets going for CSK, he can return with a big score as well.

Ad

At the time of writing, only 36.21% of users had Conway in their fantasy teams. At the cost of 6.5 credits, Conway can be a great differential pick.

#2 Sherfane Rutherford (BAT) (GT)

Quite a few fantasy users will be skeptical about including any of the Gujarat Titans batters besides their Top 3, namely Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. However, it is pertinent to note that Sherfane Rutherford has done a fantastic job whenever he has received an opportunity to bat.

Ad

Rutherford has shown he can smack the ball hard and hit sixes at will. Even if Rutherford plays 15-odd deliveries, he can whack a quickfire 30 and score valuable fantasy points, which can make him a differential pick.

#1 Rashid Khan (BOWL) (GT)

Rashid Khan has looked off-color in IPL 2025. The Lucknow Super Giants took him to the cleaners in their last match against the Gujarat Titans. Captain Shubman Gill did not give Rashid his full quota of four overs.

Ad

However, Rashid is a champion cricketer who should deliver a match-winning performance soon. The Chennai Super Kings' batting department does not have much experience. Rashid can trouble the CSK batters at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

There was a time when Rashid Khan would be present in almost every IPL fantasy team. However, for the match between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings, less than 15% of Dream11 users have included him in their team. At the price of 7.5 credits, Rashid can be a great value for money pick even if he returns with two wickets. Expect Rashid to return to form in the upcoming IPL 2025 match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More