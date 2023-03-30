GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 1

The first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GT vs CSK Dream11 prediction.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will start as one of the teams to beat this season and for good reason. They have a good mix of youth and experience, with Kane Williamson adding some much-needed stability to the batting unit.

The Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, have a lot of experience to fall back on, with Ben Stokes joining them in the off-season. Although they are missing some key bowlers due to international commitments, the Super Kings will fancy their chances of a win.

With both teams eyeing a strong start to their IPL 2023 campaign, a cracking game is on the cards in Ahmedabad.

GT vs CSK Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 1

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the first match of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023, Match 1

Date and Time: March 31st, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

GT vs CSK pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 1

The pitch is expected to be competitive, with help on offer for both pacers and spinners. In the two matches that were played in the previous season, pacers accounted for 16 out of 23 wickets, although spinners also found some help. While the average first-innings score reads 144, a relatively high-scoring match is on the cards. With dew likely to come into play, chasing could be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

in IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

1st-innings score: 144

2nd-innings score: 147

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 0

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 2

GT vs CSK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gujarat Titans injury/team news

No injury concerns for Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans probable playing 11

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Shivam Mavi and Mohammed Shami.

Chennai Super Kings injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings probable playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande and Rajvardhan Hangargekar/Simarjeet Singh.

GT vs CSK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (7 matches, 252 runs, Average: 42.00)

Devon Conway was decent in his first IPL season with the Chennai Super Kings, scoring 252 runs at an average of 42.00. He has been in decent form over the last year or so with New Zealand in a top-order role in T20I cricket.

Given his ability to score big runs, Conway could be a fine pick for your GT vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shubman Gill (16 matches, 483 runs, Average: 34.50)

Shubman Gill had a terrific IPL 2022 season with the Titans, scoring 483 runs in 16 matches. He averaged 34.50 with four fifties to his credit in the previous season. Since then, Gill has been sensational in international cricket, scoring centuries across all formats.

Given his recent form, Gill is a must-have in your GT vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hardik Pandya (15 matches, 487 runs, Average: 44.27)

Hardik Pandya is one of the best all-rounders in the world with his IPL 2022 exploits standing out. He scored 487 runs at an average of 44.27. Pandya can also add value with the ball, across all phases as well.

With Pandya capable of winning matches single-handedly with both the bat and ball, he is a must-have in your GT vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (16 matches, 19 wickets, Average: 22.16)

Rashid Khan was an integral part of the Gujarat Titans' trophy-winning campaign in 2022, picking up 19 wickets in 16 matches. He averaged 22.16 with the ball and also add value with the bat in the lower order.

Given his recent form in the PSL and for Afghanistan, Rashid is another top pick for your GT vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

GT vs CSK match captain and vice-captain choices

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja did not have the best of IPL campaigns last time around, scoring 116 runs and picking up five wickets in 10 matches. However, Jadeja is one of the best all-rounders in the world with over 2500 runs and 100 wickets to his name. With Jadeja in decent form in the recent ODI series against Australia, he is a viable captaincy choice in your GT vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been in sensational form over the last year or so in international cricket, impressing across all formats. Although he did not have the best of outings against the Australians recently, Gill is one of the best players of spin in the world. With Gill having a good record at this venue as well, he is a top choice as captain or vice-captain for your GT vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shubman Gill 483 runs in 16 matches Hardik Pandya 487 runs in 15 matches Ruturaj Gaikwad 368 runs in 14 matches Rashid Khan 19 wickets in 16 matches Ravindra Jadeja 116 runs, 5 wickets in 10 matches

GT vs CSK match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 1

Moeen Ali is a fine batting all-rounder who has a heap of experience to fall back on. While he has not been as consistent in recent matches, Moeen is quite capable against both pace and spin. If he can get off to a start, Moeen could be a good differential pick for your GT vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Matthew Wade

Batters: Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya (c)

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Shivam Mavi, Rashid Khan

