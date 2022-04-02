GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 10

The 10th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Both Gujarat and Delhi started their IPL campaigns with wins. While the Titans edged the Lucknow Super Giants in a last-over thriller, Delhi's young brigade overcame Mumbai Indians to start their IPL 2022 journey on a positive note. With the likes of Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan in their ranks, Gujarat Titans will start as the clear favorites. But with Rishabh Pant Co. showing what they are capable of doing in their previous game, a cracking game beckons in Pune.

GT vs DC Probable Playing 11 Today

GT XI

Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Aaron.

DC XI

Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Yash Dhull/Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

Match Details

GT vs DC, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: 2nd April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards with there being no respite for the bowlers. The batters will look to go on the attack from the start, with the ball expected to skid nicely on to the bat. Although there will be some turn availble for the spinners, the dew factor will go against them. Changing pace and hitting hard lengths could be the way to go in the backend of the innings. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170-180 being par at the venue.

Today’s GT vs DC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant got out cheaply in the previous game, unable to get going against the spinners in the middle overs. However, the southpaw has been in brilliant form over the last year or so, scoring plenty of runs across all formats. With Gujarat Titans likely to bank heavily on their spinners in the middle overs, Pant will fancy his chances of playing a big knock.

Batter

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill, like Rishabh Pant, failed to get going in his first IPL 2022 match. The right-hander, however, is a technically sound batter who will get some leeway to build an innings, given Matthew Wade's presence at the top of the order. With Gill being a good player of both spin and pace, he is a good addition to your GT vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya showed glimpses of his explosive batting ability in the previous game, but was unable to convert his start into a big one. With the Gujarat skipper expected to bat at No. 4 and also bowl a few overs, Pandya is a must-have in your GT vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur, in the absence of an overseas pacer, wielded the new ball and also bowled in the death albeit to little success. With Mustafizur Rahman or Lungi Ngidi likely to play against GT, Thakur should return to his preferred role as an enforcer in the middle overs. With his variations and death-bowling skills bound to come in handy along with his batting, Thakur is a fine option for your GT vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in GT vs DC Dream11 prediction team

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shardul Thakur (DC)

Rishabh Pant (DC)

Important stats for GT vs DC Dream11 prediction team

Kuldeep Yadav - 3/18 vs MI in the previous IPL 2022 match

Shubman Gill - 478 runs in 17 IPL 2021 innings, Average: 28.12

Mohammed Shami - 3/25 vs LSG in the previous IPL 2022 match

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

GT vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson.

Captain: Hardik Pandya. Vice-captain: Rishabh Pant.

GT vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson.

Captain: Prithvi Shaw. Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya.

