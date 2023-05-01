GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 44

The 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GT vs DC Dream11 prediction.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans have been brilliant this season, winning six out of their eight matches so far. While their batting unit has come up with impactful performances at times of need, it has been their bowling attack that has paved the way for multiple victories this season.

They are up against a wounded Delhi Capitals side that has only two wins in eight matches and is in must-win territory. The reverse fixture in Delhi saw Gujarat Titans edge the Capitals courtesy of a fine batting display from Sai Sudharsan.

However, both teams look well-matched on paper and should make for an exciting contest in Ahmedabad.

GT vs DC Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 44

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the 44th match of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs DC, IPL 2023, Match 44

Date and Time: May 2nd, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

GT vs DC pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 44

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score this season reading 191 at the venue. Three out of the four matches so far have been won by the chasing side. Although the previous game saw spinners account for eight out of 15 wickets, pace has accounted for the majority of wickets overall. Chasing is the preferred option upon winning the toss with dew likely to come into play.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

1st-innings score: 191

2nd-innings score: 178

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 3

GT vs DC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gujarat Titans injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans probable playing 11

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

Delhi Capitals injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals probable playing 11

David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav/Sarfaraz Khan, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Anrich Nortje.

GT vs DC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Phil Salt (59 off 35 in the previous game vs SRH)

Phil Salt finally found some form in the IPL, scoring 59 runs off just 35 balls against SunRisers Hyderabad. Salt is an explosive batter who is known for an ultra-attacking approach in the powerplay phase.

With the Englishman looking in good nick at the top of the Delhi Capitals batting unit, he is a good pick for your GT vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shubman Gill (8 matches, 333 runs, Average: 41.62)

Shubman Gill is the Gujarat Titans' top run-scorer this season with 333 runs in eight matches. He is averaging 41.62 and has consistently gotten Gujarat off to good starts in the powerplay.

With Gill being a brilliant player of both pace and spin, he is a must-have in your GT vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mitchell Marsh (63 off 39 & 4/27 in the previous match vs SRH)

Mitchell Marsh put in a sensational performance against SunRisers Hyderabad last week, albeit in a losing cause. He scored a 39-ball 63 with the bat, finding some form in the top order. However, it was his bowling returns of 4-1-27-4 that stood out.

With Marsh bound to play a role with both the bat and ball, he is another must-have in your GT vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (8 matches, 14 wickets, Average: 20.00)

Rashid Khan has been in decent form for the Titans, picking up 14 wickets in eight matches. Although Rashid is averaging 20 with the ball, he has been slightly on the expensive side.

With Rashid also capable of scoring quick runs down the order, he is a good addition to your GT vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

GT vs DC match captain and vice-captain choices

Axar Patel

Axar Patel has been Delhi Capitals' best player owing to his batting and bowling exploits. He has 190 runs and seven wickets in eight matches, holding him in good stead.

With the conditions likely to suit Axar's skill set, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your GT vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is a quality all-rounder who has shown glimpses of form this season. He has 154 runs and two wickets to his name this season, including a fifty against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Hardik is likely to bat at No. 3 and bowl with the new ball, making him a brilliant captaincy pick for your GT vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shubman Gill 333 runs in 8 matches Axar Patel 190 runs, 7 wickets in 8 matches David Miller 180 runs in 7 matches Rashid Khan 14 wickets in 8 matches David Warner 306 runs in 8 matches

GT vs DC match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 44

David Warner is Delhi Capitals' top run-scorer with 306 runs in eight matches. Although Warner's strike rate has left room for improvement, he is still one of the most prolific run-scorers in the competition. Given his knack for big runs, Warner is a fine differential pick for your GT vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: David Warner, David Miller, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (c), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Anrich Nortje

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: David Warner, Shubman Gill (c)

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel (vc), Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rashid Khan, Anrich Nortje

