GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 13

The 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GT vs KKR Dream11 prediction.
Gujarat Titans have begun their title defense in some style, winning their first two matches in IPL 2023. While the likes of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have impressed with the bat, Gujarat will rely on their star-studded bowling attack to deliver yet again.
As for the Knight Riders, they come into the game on the back of a big win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. They have a potent spin attack and will bank on the duo of Nitish Rana and Andre Russell to deliver with the bat.
With both teams looking to sustain their momentum, another cracking game beckons in Ahmedabad.
GT vs KKR Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 13
Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns in the 13th match of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
GT vs KKR, IPL 2023, Match 13
Date and Time: April 9th, 2023, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Live Streaming: Jio Cinema
Broadcast: Star Sports Network
Read More: IPL 2022: 3 reasons why KKR signing Jason Roy is the wrong move
GT vs KKR pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 13
The only IPL game at this venue this season saw 178 being chased down by the Titans, indicating a good batting track. The pacers should get ample help early on with the new ball, with the dimensions of the ground likely to suit bowlers in general. Dew should have a say in this game, enticing teams to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.
in IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
1st-innings score: 178
2nd-innings score: 182
Matches won by the team batting 1st: 0
Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 1
GT vs KKR probable playing 11s for today’s match
Gujarat Titans injury/team news
No injury concerns for the Gujarat Titans.
Gujarat Titans probable playing 11
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Alzarri Joseph, Shivam Mavi/Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami.
Kolkata Knight Riders injury/team news
No new injury concerns for the Kolkata Knight Riders.
Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing 11
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.
GT vs KKR Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (2 matches, 79 runs, Average: 39.50)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz comes into the game on the back of a brilliant fifty against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has 79 runs in two matches at an average of 39.50.
With Gurbaz boasting a T20I strike rate of 134.26, he is a top pick for your GT vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.
Top Batter Pick
Sai Sudharsan (2 matches, 84 runs, Average: 84.00)
Sai Sudharsan is another top performer in the IPL this season with 84 runs in two matches. Sudharsan also scored of a match-winning fifty in his last game against the Delhi Capitals.
With Sudharsan being a good player of pace and spin, he is a good addition to your GT vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Sunil Narine (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 18.67)
Sunil Narine was brilliant in KKR's win against the Royal Challengers, picking up two wickets. Narine has three wickets in two matches at an average of 18.67.
With the West Indian spinner capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well, he is a must-have in your GT vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.
Top Bowler Pick
Rashid Khan (2 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 11.40)
Rashid Khan has done well in the IPL this season, claiming five wickets in two matches. While he averages 11.40 with the ball, Rashid has also shown his prowess with the bat for the Gujarat Titans.
Given his experience and all-round ability, Rashid is another must-have in your GT vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.
GT vs KKR match captain and vice-captain choices
Andre Russell
Andre Russell is one of the best all-rounders in the world with an IPL strike rate of 177.84 to his credit. Russell has shown glimpses of his ability this season, scoring 35 runs at a strike rate in excess of 150.
With Russell capable of adding value with the ball as well, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your GT vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill has 77 runs in two matches this season for the Gujarat Titans. Gill is striking at 157.14 and has already scored a fifty at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season.
With Gill being a fine player of pace and spin, he is a top captaincy pick for your GT vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.
5 Must-picks with player stats for GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team
GT vs KKR match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 13
Varun Chakravarthy has been sensational for the Kolkata Knight Riders this season, picking up five wickets in two matches. He has conceded less than six runs per over this season, using his variations and accuracy to good effect.
With Chakravarthy in fine form and the conditions also being helpful, he is a fine differential pick for your GT vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, click here!
GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan
All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (vc), Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Varun Chakravarthy
GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Nitish Rana (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller
All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell
Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Josh Little, Rashid Khan, Varun Chakravarthy
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.