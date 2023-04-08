GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 13

The 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GT vs KKR Dream11 prediction.

Gujarat Titans have begun their title defense in some style, winning their first two matches in IPL 2023. While the likes of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have impressed with the bat, Gujarat will rely on their star-studded bowling attack to deliver yet again.

As for the Knight Riders, they come into the game on the back of a big win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. They have a potent spin attack and will bank on the duo of Nitish Rana and Andre Russell to deliver with the bat.

With both teams looking to sustain their momentum, another cracking game beckons in Ahmedabad.

GT vs KKR Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 13

Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns in the 13th match of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs KKR, IPL 2023, Match 13

Date and Time: April 9th, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

GT vs KKR pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 13

The only IPL game at this venue this season saw 178 being chased down by the Titans, indicating a good batting track. The pacers should get ample help early on with the new ball, with the dimensions of the ground likely to suit bowlers in general. Dew should have a say in this game, enticing teams to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

in IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

1st-innings score: 178

2nd-innings score: 182

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 0

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 1

GT vs KKR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gujarat Titans injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans probable playing 11

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Alzarri Joseph, Shivam Mavi/Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami.

Kolkata Knight Riders injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

GT vs KKR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (2 matches, 79 runs, Average: 39.50)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz comes into the game on the back of a brilliant fifty against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has 79 runs in two matches at an average of 39.50.

With Gurbaz boasting a T20I strike rate of 134.26, he is a top pick for your GT vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Sai Sudharsan (2 matches, 84 runs, Average: 84.00)

Sai Sudharsan is another top performer in the IPL this season with 84 runs in two matches. Sudharsan also scored of a match-winning fifty in his last game against the Delhi Capitals.

With Sudharsan being a good player of pace and spin, he is a good addition to your GT vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sunil Narine (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 18.67)

Sunil Narine was brilliant in KKR's win against the Royal Challengers, picking up two wickets. Narine has three wickets in two matches at an average of 18.67.

With the West Indian spinner capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well, he is a must-have in your GT vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (2 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 11.40)

Rashid Khan has done well in the IPL this season, claiming five wickets in two matches. While he averages 11.40 with the ball, Rashid has also shown his prowess with the bat for the Gujarat Titans.

Given his experience and all-round ability, Rashid is another must-have in your GT vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

GT vs KKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell

Andre Russell is one of the best all-rounders in the world with an IPL strike rate of 177.84 to his credit. Russell has shown glimpses of his ability this season, scoring 35 runs at a strike rate in excess of 150.

With Russell capable of adding value with the ball as well, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your GT vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has 77 runs in two matches this season for the Gujarat Titans. Gill is striking at 157.14 and has already scored a fifty at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season.

With Gill being a fine player of pace and spin, he is a top captaincy pick for your GT vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shubman Gill 77 runs in 2 matches Rahmanullah Gurbaz 79 runs in 2 matches Varun Chakravarthy 5 wickets in 2 matches Rashid Khan 5 wickets in 2 matches Sunil Narine 3 wickets in 2 matches

GT vs KKR match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 13

Varun Chakravarthy has been sensational for the Kolkata Knight Riders this season, picking up five wickets in two matches. He has conceded less than six runs per over this season, using his variations and accuracy to good effect.

With Chakravarthy in fine form and the conditions also being helpful, he is a fine differential pick for your GT vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (vc), Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Varun Chakravarthy

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Nitish Rana (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Josh Little, Rashid Khan, Varun Chakravarthy

